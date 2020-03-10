CAPITOL DIGEST: House legislation on carrying weapons at schools hits Senate

Gov. Kim Reynolds signaled last week a willingness to sign legislation that would require felons to fully pay any court-ordered debts to victims before having their voting rights restored. At present, Iowa is the only state that requires felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored.

ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS OF CENSUS SCAMS: The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is warning Iowans not to be a victim of U.S. census scams.

For the first time Iowans can choose to respond to the census online, by phone, or by mail. An invitation should arrive in the mail before Census Day, April 1. But along with the legitimate government censes, AG officials predict Iowans will see scams, fraud, rumors and requests for personal information via emails and calls. Impostor scams were the second-most-common type of complaint reported to the AG’s consumer protection division in 2019, and the No. 1 complaint reported by Iowans ages 60 and older.

Iowans are being advised that the U.S. Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request participation in the census or direct people website. Neither will census officials ask for a Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers; request money or donations; threaten jail time or arrest for failing to participate; or ask for someone’s citizenship status.