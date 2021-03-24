CAPITOL DIGEST: House approves flood insurance bill

A bill establishing a private flood insurance model act to “foster innovation in flood insurance” was approved 94-0 by the Iowa House.
Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, said encouraging the private flood insurance market will create more options for property owners and will likely lead to more jobs in Iowa, an insurance industry center.
HF 583 is similar to SF 460 that has been approved by the Commerce Committee.
Representatives from areas that have experienced recent flooding said they get questions about flood insurance on a daily basis. Coverage seems to be decreasing as premium costs increase, Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, said.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds filled two district court judgeships on Thursday.
The governor appointed Justin Lightfoot of Cedar Rapids as a district court judge in Judicial District 6 and John Sandy of Spirit Lake as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3A.
Lightfoot serves as the criminal division chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa. He received his undergraduate degree from Iowa State University and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law with high distinction. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of District Court Judge Patrick Grady. District 6 includes Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Tama counties.
Sandy practices law in Spirit Lake and serves as a Minnesota assistant public defender. Sandy received his undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., and his law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of District Court Judge David Lester. His judicial district includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola and Palo Alto counties.
EVICTION RECORDS: A bill to seal court records of evictions after three years was approved 94-0 by the Iowa House.
Sometimes records of evictions for nonpayment can hinder Iowans from finding housing, Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said. The bill will help tenants as well as protect landlords, he said.
HF 820 calls for eviction records to be sealed if more than three years have passed since the disposition of a case, the applicant has not been found guilty in subsequent eviction action in the three-year period and the applicant within the last 10 years has not been granted a sealing of eviction court records. The application to seal shall be included in the sealed court records.
SAVE GIRLS’ SPORTS: During debate on HF 847, the education omnibus bill, Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, offered a “Save Women’s Sports” amendment to prohibit biological males from competing in female sports.
“A boy may believe he is a girl, but that doesn’t cancel out his physical advantages,” she said. “To pretend otherwise is naive” because males are typically bigger, stronger and faster than females, she said. Boys and girls are equal, “but not interchangeable.”
She rejected claims her amendment would be discriminatory, she said. “Instead it makes sure there is a place for everyone.”
She then withdrew her amendment.
PRESCHOOL EXPANSION: A Senate Education subcommittee Thursday advanced a House-passed bill that would allow schools to expand the eligibility and funding provisions for the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program.
HF 318 expands eligibility to include children who turn 5 years old between March 15 and Sept. 15 of the school year.
The bill provides for a three-year pilot project beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
School districts must give priority to 4-year-old children born on or before Sept. 15. The bill directs school districts to provide consultation services for the parents or guardians of children enrolled or eligible to enroll in the preschool program in assessing a child’s readiness for enrollment in either preschool or kindergarten.
Currently, there are 321 school districts that participate in the voluntary preschool program for eligible 4-year-old children with an estimated cost of $88.3 million.
