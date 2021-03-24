CAPITOL DIGEST: House approves flood insurance bill

Sandy practices law in Spirit Lake and serves as a Minnesota assistant public defender. Sandy received his undergraduate degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., and his law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of District Court Judge David Lester. His judicial district includes Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Kossuth, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola and Palo Alto counties.

EVICTION RECORDS: A bill to seal court records of evictions after three years was approved 94-0 by the Iowa House.

Sometimes records of evictions for nonpayment can hinder Iowans from finding housing, Rep. Dustin Hite, R-New Sharon, said. The bill will help tenants as well as protect landlords, he said.

HF 820 calls for eviction records to be sealed if more than three years have passed since the disposition of a case, the applicant has not been found guilty in subsequent eviction action in the three-year period and the applicant within the last 10 years has not been granted a sealing of eviction court records. The application to seal shall be included in the sealed court records.