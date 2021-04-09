Capitol digest: Governor's radio comments raise Democrats' hackles

Comments made by Gov. Kim Reynolds to a radio audience Thursday about the hypocrisy being displayed by President Biden and Democrats in control in Washington, D.C., caught the ear of minority Democratic leaders at the Iowa Capitol where Republicans run the show.

Appearing on iHeartRadio’s “Need to Know with Jeff Angelo” program, the governor lambasted Biden as “out of control” for issuing presidential executive orders “at a rapid speed” to implement policies that Washington Democrats likely could not get through Congress.

“We’ve got two parties that need to come together, have a conversation, have a dialogue, discuss the issues and then weigh in,” Reynolds said. “That’s the process where you understand each other’s position and you can find hopefully some type of compromise but they’re not interested in that.”

The Republican governor made her remarks shortly after referring to tentative plans to meet privately with GOP leaders to discuss 2021 session priorities.

House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City called the governor’s comments “almost laughable,” saying all his requests for bipartisan meetings in the Legislature have gone unanswered.