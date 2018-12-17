DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she expects to use the period between Christmas and New Year’s Day to finalize her two-year state budget plan and formulate the 2019 program she will outline to the Legislature on Jan. 15.
“That’s actually when we do a lot of the budget, put it together, finalize it, do the program for the next legislative session,” she told reporters Monday.
“We’ve done a lot of preliminary work on that. We’ll sit down and get that hammered out over the next week or two.”
The state Revenue Estimating Conference projected about 1.8 percent revenue growth for fiscal 2020 and a surplus of about $200 million when the current fiscal year ends June 30. Newly enacted state individual income tax cuts are slated to take effect Jan. 1, which will affect collections going forward.
“We’re not where we were before,” she said of past years when midyear spending adjustments were required.
“We’re moving in the right direction. We should have some carry forward. We’re going to sit down and take a look at that, try to put our priorities together. I think honestly there is a ton of opportunity to continue the bipartisan work that we saw last year,” Reynolds said.
She met privately Monday with majority Republicans in the House and Senate and indicated she looked forward to reaching bipartisan consensus in areas of workforce development and mental health services.
Said Senate President Charles Schneider, R-West Des Moines: “We’ll approach the budget like we do every year. We’ll be conservative on how we budget. We’ll make sure that we’re not budgeting more than we take in. We’ll make sure we’re not obligating ourselves to long-term commitments that are going to cost more than what the taxpayers can afford.”
House leaders
The 54 Republicans who hold the majority in the Iowa House on Monday elected their assistant leaders in advance of the 88th Iowa General Assembly.
They are Reps. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City; Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia; Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City; and Louie Zumbach, R-Coggon.
The assistant majority leaders join the House GOP leadership team of Speaker Linda Upmeyer, R-Clear Lake; Majority Leader Chris Hagenow, R-Urbandale; Speaker Pro Tem Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley; and Majority Whip John Wills, R-Spirit Lake.
“House Republicans are committed to growing Iowa’s economy, strengthening our schools, and finding solutions that improve health care for Iowa families,” Zumbach said.
Selection of the assistant leaders was delayed because of bad weather when House Republicans first caucused last month after the Nov. 6 general election.
The 2019 legislative session begins Jan. 14, and is scheduled to run 110 days.
Ethics panel
Sen. Wally Horn, D-Cedar Rapids, has resigned from the Senate Ethics Committee ahead of a hearing on an allegation of sexual misconduct by a colleague.
Horn, who did not seek re-election, cited health reasons for resigning from the committee. It is scheduled to meet Thursday to weigh a complaint that Sen. Nate. Boulton, D-Des Moines, pursued a woman in a bar in 2015 and repeatedly grabbed her buttocks without her consent.
She is one of three women — all lawyers and two of them law school classmates of Boulton — who said he had inappropriately accosted them years ago. None of the situations occurred in workplace settings, and all happened before he was a senator.
Senate Minority Leader Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, has replaced Horn with Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City.
he committee of three Democrats and three Republicans has four options, ranging from taking no action to calling for a special prosecutor.
