CAPITOL DIGEST: Governor: Trooper who struck protester was in the right

Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she believed a state trooper “acted appropriately” during a recent incident in which the SUV in which the governor was riding struck a Black Lives Matter protester.

The protester said he stood in front of the moving vehicle in an attempt to speak with the governor but Reynolds said the individual “sped up and stepped in front of the vehicle intentionally.”

The protesters had been urging Reynolds to sign an executive order by July 4 to automatically restore voting rights to released felons. The governor has said she intends to make the move in time for the November election, but has no set timeline. Under state law, Iowa governors are not to drive themselves and state troopers are assigned to the task.

WATERLOO PROJECT GETS GRANT: Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday that $2.6 million in Community Catalyst Building Remediation grants have been awarded to 26 Iowa communities.

Among the recipients of the $100,00 grants were the West Third Street Corner Market in Waterloo; the Leytze Building Catalyst Project in Independence; and the Mather Building in Clarksville.