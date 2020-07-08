CAPITOL DIGEST: Governor: Trooper who struck protester was in the right

Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she believed a state trooper “acted appropriately” during a recent incident in which the SUV in which the governor was riding struck a Black Lives Matter protester.
The protester said he stood in front of the moving vehicle in an attempt to speak with the governor but Reynolds said the individual “sped up and stepped in front of the vehicle intentionally.”
The protesters had been urging Reynolds to sign an executive order by July 4 to automatically restore voting rights to released felons. The governor has said she intends to make the move in time for the November election, but has no set timeline. Under state law, Iowa governors are not to drive themselves and state troopers are assigned to the task.
WATERLOO PROJECT GETS GRANT: Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday that $2.6 million in Community Catalyst Building Remediation grants have been awarded to 26 Iowa communities.
Among the recipients of the $100,00 grants were the West Third Street Corner Market in Waterloo; the Leytze Building Catalyst Project in Independence; and the Mather Building in Clarksville.
The program was initiated in 2018 to help create positive change in Iowa’s downtowns. The grants of $100,000 per community assist with the redevelopment, remediation or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment. IEDA officials received 73 applications from Iowa cities that were approved through a pre-application process last fall. At least 40 percent of the grants went to cities with populations of less than 1,500. Scoring criteria was based on project impact, appropriateness, funding/partnerships and incorporation of sustainability/smart growth principles. The grants will support local improvement projects such as façade upgrades, building rehabilitations and renovations. Cities are required to provide financial and/or in-kind resources to supplement these projects. A full list of the of the 2020 Community Catalyst Grant recipients is available at iowaeconomicdevelopment.com.
ANOTHER TEST IOWA SITE: A new Test Iowa clinic site is scheduled to open Wednesday in Algona in Kossuth County. Test Iowa clinics are partnerships between the state and local health care providers to increase access to testing. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab while the clinics operate and staff the test sites. Individuals who wish to get tested must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment. Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.
