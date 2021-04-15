Capitol digest: Governor mute on tuition freeze

Gov. Kim Reynolds declined to weigh in on whether the state should mandate a tuition freeze at its three public universities, or whether that decision should be left to the state board that governs the schools.
The Republican-controlled Legislature is crafting the next state budget, including funding for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.
Reynolds said tuition decisions are the role of the Board of Regents but that she will let any proposals work through the legislative process before commenting.
House Republicans have advanced a $970 million education budget plan that would freeze funding and tuition for regents’ universities, saying the University of Iowa, Iowa State University or University of Northern Iowa would have “plenty of money” because of infusions from federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus programs.
Senate Republicans have a separate $976 million spending plan that would restore $8 million in past cuts to regent universities.
The Board of Regents has sought an $18 million funding increase for next fiscal year, and the governor proposed $15 million.
BUILDING AN INFRASTRUCTURE BUDGET: Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 11-8 on Wednesday to advance a $106.9 million infrastructure budget bill that includes another $17 million installment for the governor’s Workday contract and a $1.5 million sports tourism program funded by state sports betting proceeds.
Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, said Senate Study Bill 1264, which passed along party lines, covers a number of yearly expenses for regent universities’ tuition replacement, tourism and Great Places initiatives, lake restoration, water quality and state parks.
But Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, questioned funding for portable bomb tech kits, emergency rescue vehicles and “a lack of funding going to infrastructure” in a budget area traditionally devoted to vertical infrastructure and “quality of life” amenities.
She also questioned why the Senate bill did not include a House provision to spend $500,000 to upgrade security cameras at the state Capitol complex in Des Moines — especially after a break-in at the Statehouse last year and the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
“We are setting ourselves up for a very dangerous situation if we don’t include money to upgrade the security of this facility,” she told her Senate colleagues.
COVID CASE AT CAPITOL: Another positive test for COVID-19 has been reported by the Iowa House. At least eight positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Capitol.
Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson Wednesday announced some “associated” with the House tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12 after last being in the building April 8. The person, who wore a face covering, was primarily on first and second floor of House-controlled space.