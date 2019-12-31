A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:
Iowa Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman said Monday that for the fifth straight year her office fielded more complaints and information requests than the previous year.
Contacts for fiscal 2019 totaled 5,406. If the trend continues in the fiscal year that began July 1, she said, the office will set a record of contacts received in a 12-month period.
Hirschman, who issued her office’s annual report Monday, said reasons for the increase in contacts included jail populations, a shortfall of community mental health resources and understaffed government agencies.
“This understaffing has caused mistakes, made agencies less responsive, and increased frustrations for citizens and government employees alike,” Hirschman wrote. “I continue to be gravely concerned about what happens when government agencies are tasked to do more with less.”
Hirschman said she also expects more complaints about local government in fiscal 2020 because of a new law that promotes the ombudsman’s office as a place for employees to report fraud and waste.
The ombudsman’s office accepts complaints from citizens who think a state or local government agency has acted unfairly, unreasonably, inefficiently, or contrary to law, rule or policy. The ombudsman has the authority to investigate complaints, but she said she more often tries to resolve disagreements or misunderstandings informally and cooperatively.
The report features a sampling of 21 cases that ombudsman staff investigated in fiscal 2019. To read the report, visit www.legis.iowa.gov/ombudsman.
VOTER REGISTRATIONS INCREASE: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Monday that 350,000 Iowans have registered to vote in the past five years, and the state has broken several voter registration records during that time, including setting the all-time high of 2,045,864 active registered voters in January 2017.
At present, there are more than 2 million active registered voters in the state, the most ever heading into a general election year, he noted.
More than 150,000 Iowans have registered to vote or updated their registration using Iowa’s online system since its launch in January 2016, said Pate, who also serves as the state’s commissioner of elections.
A new law allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote in the state and a push to encourage high schools to register eligible students have resulted in about 5,000 new registrants, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowans needing to register to vote or update their information should visit voterreadyiowa.org.
VOTER ACT COMPLAINT: A state commission Monday set a Jan. 17 administrative hearing to further consider a complaint filed by Linn County Auditor Joel Miller alleging the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office has failed to comply with federal Help America Vote Act regulations.
The state’s three-member Voter Registration Commission heard arguments from attorneys on both sides of the dispute but deferred action on a motion by Matt Gannon of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office seeking to dismiss the complaint on behalf of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Miller contends the state has not provided requested information and has not taken necessary steps to ensure that the I-Voter system is up to date and protected from potential cyberattacks in all 99 counties.
The secretary of state counters that his office has instituted considerable security measures to ensure the integrity of the vote in Iowa.
WALKER MAN A WINNER: Iowa Lottery officials said Monday a Linn County man won the top prize in its $50,000 Holiday Crossword scratch game.
Daniel Sommerfelt of Walker won the $50,000 lottery prize after buying his winning ticket at Casey’s in Walker.
Sommerfelt claimed the seventh top prize in the lottery’s scratch game. The $50,000 Holiday Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 13 top prizes.
Nonwinning holiday scratch tickets can be entered into the lottery’s Ho Ho Dough Play it Again promotion from now through at 8:59 a.m. Jan. 7. The promotion includes $200,000 in cash prizes.
Tickets can be entered online or through the LotteryPlus mobile app. Our memorable stories of 2019
Our memorable stories of 2019
News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.
My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing s…
Longtime Sports Editor Doug Newhoff shares some of the most memorable features he wrote this year.
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that remind…
My favorite stories from this year is a list of champions, both on and off the football field and wrestling mat.
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top fi…
2019 was a big year for emotional trials and breaking news. Here are some of the more memorable photos and reports from the year:
Covering athletics over the past decade, Nick Petaros says he continues to be impressed by the bonds formed within teammates and families thro…
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Many of my most memorable stories shed light on dark times, from those who are less fortunate and how they gain strength to the impact of thos…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.