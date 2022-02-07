CAPITOL DIGEST: Fund shift would help schools recruit teachers

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:

RETIREMENT OR RECRUITMENT: Legislation adopted several years ago to allow school districts to use their management levy funds to encourage employees to take early retirement would be modified so schools could use those funds to recruit teachers.

HF 2253 is sponsored by Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, who in the past chaired the Education and Education Appropriations committees. The bill would allow school districts with fewer than 1,000 students to expand the management levy to adopt a plan for student loan repayment to aid in recruiting teachers.

WIND ENERGY: As of December, Iowa utilities had 6,040 wind turbines across the state with a total generating capacity of 11,660 megawatts, according to the Legislative Services Agency. They account for more than 57 percent of the electricity generated in Iowa.

Only Texas, with more than 30,000 megawatts, has more installed wind capacity. Adair County has the most turbines and greatest generating capacity.

More than half the turbines, about 3,300, are on MidAmerican Energy Co. wind farms generating 7,000 megawatts, which the company says is enough to power 2.3 million households each year.

SCHOOL SUPPLEMENTAL AID: A bill to increase state aid to local schools for the 2022-23 school year by 2.5% will get a hearing at 9 a.m. Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the full House Education Committee is scheduled to vote on the plan.

A House Education subcommittee of Republican Reps. Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr and David Kerr of Morning Sun and Democratic Rep. Art Staed of Cedar Rapids will hear from interested parties on HSB 658. In addition to setting the percentage growth in school supplemental aid for K-12 schools, the bill also would increase categorical funding by 2.5 percent.

House Republicans say their 2.5 percent increase, which is what Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed, would be a $154 million increase in state aid. That is slightly more than the 2.25 percent Senate Republicans have discussed.

CAREER PLANNING: Iowa veterans and their spouses will now have walk-in access to professional career planning from Home Base Iowa from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.

Veterans, active duty service members and their spouses will be able to receive resume assistance, advice on career exploration and connections to Home Base Iowa affiliated employers. Career planners also can provide access to valuable career tools, including workshops, mock interviews and hiring sessions at IowaWORKS job centers, as well as assistance with all pathways to employment, such as apprenticeships, certificates and higher education.

Walk-ins will be welcome at Camp Dodge, or email HBI@iowa.gov to schedule an appointment. For more information, visit www.homebaseiowa.gov.

FACTORY FARM MORATORIUM: A Cedar Rapids Democrat plans to introduce legislation for a moratorium on the expansion of confined livestock operations and to hold the owners of livestock raised under contract jointly liable for manure spills that pollute land and waterways.

Iowa is home to the nation's highest concentration of confined hogs that produce more than 72 billion pounds of manure a year, Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, said on a virtual news conference Monday with Food and Water Watch and the Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture.

“That manure too often ends up in our waterways, jeopardizing ecosystems and drinking water alike,” he said.

The legislation, which he said will have 20 co-sponsors, will build on bills introduced in previous years. Similar bills introduced in the House and Senate by Democrats last year did not get subcommittee hearings.

“Iowa legislators need to stop carrying water, dirty water, for the industry while ignoring the impact on our farmers, our communities, our environment and our health,” Staed said.

