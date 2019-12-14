A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:
FREE OPIOID OVERDOSE REVERSAL DRUG: The state Department of Public Health says Iowans obtain free naloxone, a lifesaving medication that can help reverse opioid overdoses.
The statewide Tele-Naloxone Project, a partnership between the state health agency and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics that is funded by a federal State Opioid Response grant, hopes to remove the barriers of cost and access for individuals.
Iowans wanting to obtain naloxone are asked to participate in a brief consultation with a UIHC pharmacist using a mobile phone platform. Then, a free kit with Narcan nasal spray will be mailed to Iowans anywhere in the state.
Health officials say naloxone is safe and easy to use.
For more information and to order naloxone, visit naloxoneiowa.org.
IOWA CHOSEN FOR HEALTH STUDY: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has selected the Iowa Department of Public Health to be a part of a project called “Implementing Health Systems and Environmental Changes to Improve Ovarian Cancer Care.”
Iowa, Michigan, Rhode Island and the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency tribal organization are participating in the project.
At present, officials say, there are no effective screenings or early detection tools for ovarian cancer, the eighth most-common cancer among U.S. women and the fifth-leading cause of cancer deaths among women. It causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system, and Iowa ranks in the top 10 states for ovarian cancer mortality rates.
Given the lack of prevention and early detection, health officials say effective treatment has emerged as an evidence-based mechanism for reducing ovarian cancer mortality.
The Midwest has high ovarian cancer mortality rates overall and limited numbers of gynecologic oncologists. Iowa, for example, has six gynecologic oncologists — five of whom are located at the same medical center.
State health officials are working closely with the Iowa Cancer Registry, the Iowa Cancer Consortium and the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center to develop a further understanding of referral patterns in Iowa and inform health systems and environmental changes. Investigators say they hope to learn more about challenges to ovarian cancer care in Iowa in order to inform future strategies to facilitate a standard of care treatment for all Iowans with ovarian cancer.
