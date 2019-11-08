A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019:
FOCUS COMMITTEE KICKS OFF MEETINGS: The inaugural meeting of the Governor’s FOCUS Committee on Criminal Justice Reform was held Thursday in Des Moines.
Committee members heard presentations on increased parole revocations or reoffending and probation violators that are causing more released inmates to return to prison.
Committee members are looking to formulate recommendations by December to aid offenders in achieving a successful second chance of getting their lives back on track with gainful employment as well as reducing Iowa’s high ranking in the percentage of prison inmates who are African American.
Earlier this week, the governor of Oklahoma released more than 400 inmates using sentence commutation powers. In an interview Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she planned to take a look at the Oklahoma experience as part of a wide-ranging assessment of possible options, although she added that Iowa is more advanced in the criminal justice reforms already enacted than many other states.
However, she said much more needs to be done to remove bias from Iowa’s system and her reform efforts are aimed at addressing that.
FOCUS stands for Fueling Ongoing Collaboration and Uncovering Solutions.
GOVERNOR HEADING TO JAPAN: Gov. Kim Reynolds will lead a 24-member Iowa trade mission to Japan on Friday, Nov. 8, focused on agriculture.
The Iowans’ itinerary before returning next Thursday includes stops in Tokyo and Kofu City, Yamanashi Prefecture — Iowa’s sister state/sister city in Japan.
Reynolds will be accompanied by Mike Naig, Iowa agriculture secretary; Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority; and Iowa business leaders and representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Iowa Corn Growers, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Sister States.
State officials say Japan is one of Iowa’s important export markets, especially for beef and pork products. In 2018, Iowa exporters shipped $393 million in pork products and $156 million in beef products to Japan.
REAP ASSEMBLIES THIS MONTH: State officials say Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection assemblies will begin in two weeks, giving all Iowans an opportunity to share and discuss their visions for Iowa’s outdoor recreation, water quality and land management.
REAP assemblies are locally led meetings where issues can be brought forth and voted upon. Iowans can discuss the program, recommend changes and discuss impacts in their area.
Delegates also may be selected from the local meeting to attend the REAP congress in January at the
State Capitol in Des Moines.
A list of REAP assembly locations is available online at iowadnr.gov/Conservation/REAP/REAP-Public-Participation/REAP-Regional-Assemblies.
MAIN STREET FUNDING AWARDS: Officials with the Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded $1 million in Main Street Iowa Challenge Grants to 14 communities around the state Thursday.
The grants will benefit local improvement projects, including upper-story renovations, critical building stabilization and facade restoration and upgrades. They are administered through the department’s Iowa Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa programs. Funding will be distributed in the form of matching grants to the selected Main Street programs.
The estimated total project cost of the 14 projects is more than $3.2 million.
Since the first Challenge Grants were awarded in 2002, about $10.6 million in state and federal funds have leveraged more than $59 million in private investment. Over the life of the program, 179 projects in 54 Main Street Iowa commercial districts across the state have received funding.
