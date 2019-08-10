A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:
DES MOINES --- Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation extending existing proclamations of disaster emergency for flooding and severe weather that began in March.
The extension, which goes until Sept. 8, allows state resources to be used to recover for an additional 30 days.
Also, the proclamation extends the governor’s temporary suspension of regulatory provisions pertaining to hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services while responding to disaster sites and weight limits related to disaster repairs.
The proclamation also suspends length-of-stay and fee requirements at Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County.
Iowa residents of counties affected by recent severe weather are asked to report damage to roads, property and utilities to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.
For more information on Iowa flooding, visit floods2019.iowa.gov.
Gambling increasing
A new state Department of Public Health study looking at problem gambling in Iowa estimates more than 1.7 million adult Iowans gambled during the past 12 months. That represents nearly 74 percent of Iowa’s adult population.
Of that number, about 315,000 — 13.6 percent — are classified as “at-risk,” meaning they are experiencing some symptoms of problem gambling, state officials said.
The figures are up from the 2015 survey, which found 68.1 percent of adult Iowans had gambled during previous 12 months and 12.6 percent classified as at-risk.
The report — Gambling Attitudes and Behaviors: A 2018 Survey of Adult Iowans — was prepared by the University of Northern Iowa Center for Social and Behavioral Research.
Results come as Iowa prepares to offer legalized sports wagering via state-licensed casinos. Included with the UNI study was a companion document titled Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports, which found about 9 percent of adult Iowans either bet on sports or played fantasy sports.
In this combined group, 23 percent were classified as at-risk gamblers, higher than the overall gambling at-risk percentage of 13.6 percent.
More information about problem gambling can be found at Your Life Iowa (https://yourlifeiowa.org/gambling). Gambling Attitudes and Behaviors: A 2018 Survey of Adult Iowans report can be found at idph.iowa.gov/igtp/reports.
Pilots wanted
Researchers at Iowa State University are looking for pilots to participate in a simulator experiment.
The Ames-based university is examining pilot performance while using an enhanced flight vision system for approach and landing phases. Participants will be asked to use a flight simulator to complete tasks and to answer questions.
The study is funded by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration. To participate, pilots must be more than 18 years old and have at least 10 hours of flight experience. Participants will be compensated $50 for about two hours. Interested pilots are asked to contact Ramanathan Annamalai at P24experiment@iastate.edu.
