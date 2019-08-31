A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019:
FIRE AT FORT DODGE PRISON: Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections summoned local fire officials at about 2 p.m. Friday to assist in extinguishing a fire inside the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.
Officials said they believed the fire started on the roof of one of the prison housing units where contractors were conducting repairs.
Local fire officials believe the fire is now under control. All prison staff, contractors and inmates were accounted for, corrections officials said, based upon preliminary information,
STUDENT LOAN SERVICERS: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joined a bipartisan coalition of 32 attorneys general from around the country Friday in defending the states’ ability to enforce state and federal consumer protection laws against student loan servicers.
In a friend-of-the-court brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals 3rd Circuit in Philadelphia, the attorneys general argue the case brought by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania against student loan servicer Navient for exploiting student loan borrowers should be permitted to go forward in the federal courts.
More than 92 percent of the $1.5 trillion in outstanding student loan debt is owned or guaranteed by the federal government,
But Miller’s office said the day-to-day management of the loans is administered by a variety of private student loan servicing companies that collect payments, enroll borrowers in repayment plans, arrange loan payoffs, collect delinquent loans and otherwise assist borrowers over the lifetime of a loan.
Navient — one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers — was sued by Pennsylvania in 2017 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, for engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices in servicing student loans.
Navient moved to dismiss the lawsuit by arguing, among other things, the federal Higher Education Act preempted Pennsylvania’s state-law claims and that Pennsylvania could not bring claims under the federal Consumer Financial Protection Act because the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau had already sued Navient.
After the district court denied the motion to dismiss, Navient appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals 3rd Circuit.
The 32 attorneys general are supporting Pennsylvania’s lawsuit, which seeks penalties, injunctive relief, disgorgement and other relief by arguing that states have a substantial interest in protecting their residents from unfair and deceptive business practices committed by businesses, including federal student loan servicers, operating within their borders.
