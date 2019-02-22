A bill to move the filing deadline for non-party political organization candidates from August to March, the same as Democrat and Republican candidates, has moved to the full House State Government Committee.
The change for county and state candidates, HF 335, would prevent political party candidates who lose their primary contest from running as a third-party candidate in the general election.
Subcommittee Chairman Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said it was a question of fairness, but Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, wondered if it might create a hardship for the non-party political organizations, such as Greens and Libertarians, to move their nominating conventions.
Pate to present
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate will join a panel of election security experts for a session titled “Who is Minding the Ballot Box?” during an election cybersecurity forum during the National Governors Association’s winter meeting in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
The session is designed to help governors understand the continuing threat foreign adversaries and cybercriminals pose to public confidence in elections. Pate will detail his efforts working with Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer, the Iowa National Guard, all 99 counties and many other agencies to ensure the integrity of Iowa’s elections.
Factory farm moratorium
Hundreds of members from Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, Food & Water Watch and Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture gathered in the Capitol on Thursday to support HF 203, which would impose a moratorium on new and expanded factory farms until the effects of factory farming have been assessed.
Currently, Iowa is home to more than 10,000 factory farms, which produce more than 22 billion gallons of manure per year, according to the groups. They believe that unchecked expansion of the industry is “wreaking havoc on independent family farms, communities and drinking water.”
HF 203 has been referred to the Environmental Protection Committee but has not been assigned to a subcommittee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.