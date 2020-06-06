Capitol Digest: Felon voting rights action

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Friday, June 5, 2020:

FELON VOTING RIGHTS AMENDMENT: Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee agreed Friday to set in motion a referendum that would restore felon voting rights – a “second-chance” issue that is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Senators voted 10-4 to approve House Joint Resolution 14 calling for a state constitutional amendment that would make it possible for Iowa felons to have their voting rights restored.

Currently, the decision whether to restore voting rights to Iowa felons after they complete their sentences is made by the governor after receiving a recommendation from the parole board.

HJR 14 – which must pass the next General Assembly in the exact same form to come before Iowa voters in 2022 – passed out of committee one day after Reynolds signed Senate File 2338.

The law forbids released felons who owe victim restitution from voting, even if Iowans approve the proposed constitutional amendment that automatically restores felon voting rights.