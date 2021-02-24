CAPITOL DIGEST: Felon voting amendment advances

The House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved a resolution calling for an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to restore voting rights for felons who have discharged their sentences.

House Study Bill 143 was approved with minimal discussion and now is eligible for consideration by the full House. A companion bill in the Senate has been assigned to a subcommittee.

In August, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights to tens of thousands of Iowans with felony convictions. Until then, Iowa was the only state that permanently banned felons from voting unless they appealed directly to the governor to have those rights restored.

Felon Voting: HSB 143: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=HSB%20143

SLIPPERY SLOPE: Granting immunity from liability to commercial property owners who make their property available to the public for wintertime recreational activities is a legal “slippery slope,” a lawmaker warned Wednesday.

The exemption would not apply if the property owner promoted, advertised or charged a fee to use a sledding hill, for example.