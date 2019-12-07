A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Friday:
FEDERAL DISASTER RECOVERY HELP: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday the state is in line for $96.7 million in federal aid to help Iowa’s recovery and rebuilding from 2019 flooding.
The grants are part of the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program to support disaster recovery activities, including housing redevelopment and rebuilding, business assistance, economic revitalization and infrastructure repair.
“Early 2019 brought historic and devastating flooding on both sides of Iowa,” Reynolds said in a statement. “So many of those communities and families hit hardest are still working to get their lives back to normal.”
She said the “strong and much-needed” federal response ensures Iowans have access to critical federal funds in a timely manner.
PROPANE HELP: Officials with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accepted two oil pipeline tariff amendments aimed at helping to move propane to the Midwest — a move applauded Friday by Gov. Kim Reynolds and other state officials.
“We face a propane crisis in Iowa, and FERC’s action will bring additional propane to the Midwest, helping our farmers finish harvest,” Reynolds said. “FERC’s efforts will build on what we have done to ease regulations for propane transporters at the state level.”
Over the last few weeks, Reynolds has signed two proclamations of disaster emergency to ease the hours of service regulations for propane transporters, and weight limit restrictions to allow vehicles transporting propane to be oversize and overweight.
HISTORIC PRESERVATION GRANTS: Officials with the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced awards Friday totaling $90,000 to 10 Iowa communities for historic preservation projects.
The money was made available through the department’s Certified Local Government program for historic preservation. It encourages governmental partnerships, provides training and technical assistance, and supports preservation of historic resources at the local level.
The program is one of the largest of its kind in the nation and is administered by the State Historic Preservation Office in conjunction with the National Park Service.
Awards went for projects in Carroll, Clarke, Clay, Dallas, Dubuque, Muscatine, Pottawattamie and Union counties.
