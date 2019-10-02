A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday:
ECONOMIC INDICATORS STEADY: Officials with the state Department of Revenue say their leading economic indicators index for Iowa remained unchanged for a third straight month in August.
Four of the eight index components were positive — residential building permits, diesel fuel consumption, the agricultural futures profits index, and average manufacturing hours.
Meanwhile, the national yield spread, the new orders index, the Iowa stock market index, and average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) were the components that contributed negatively to the index, according to state officials.
Iowa’s non-farm employment index has registered 22 consecutive months of positive growth with a slight increase in August. However, revenue agency analysts say several elements in Iowa’s economic numbers suggest broad-based signals of weakness continue.
The goal of the index, they say, is to signal turning points in the Iowa economy as measured by employment. The report suggests that over the next three to six months, employment growth will weaken.
The August report can be found at https://tax.iowa.gov/reports?term_node_tid_depth=68&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
WANTED — YOUNG FILM PRODUCERS: Officials in the state Department of Cultural Affairs and Iowa Public Television are looking for films or short videos produced by Iowa students.
Liz Gilman of the state’s Produce Iowa office said The Film Lounge: Student Challenge program is accepting 1- to 5-minute films through Jan. 15 as part of the effort to encourage Iowa students in grades 7-12 to hone their creativity for the big screen.
Selected films will receive statewide recognition, and their creators will be inducted next spring into The Film Lounge Academy.
Students can submit short films in any genre, including documentaries, narrative fiction, animation and music video. All applicants will be notified by March 2, and selected filmmakers will be invited to attend The Film Lounge Workshop and Watch Party on April 25 at the IPTV studios in Johnston.
For details about the program, visit thefilmlounge.org.
THE REAL DEAL: Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation, the Transportation Security Administration, and Iowa airports are encouraging anyone who plans on flying on a commercial airline or entering a federal building after Oct. 1, 2020, to consider obtaining a REAL ID sooner rather than later.
“A year from today, all passengers flying out of airports around Iowa and the country will need a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of ID such as a passport or military ID to board a plane,” TSA Iowa federal security director John Bright said Tuesday. “Passengers who are unable to verify their identity or do not present an acceptable form of identification will not be permitted through the security checkpoint.”
REAL ID-compliant cards in Iowa are marked with a star surrounded by a gold circle in the upper right-hand corner.
To get a REAL ID marked card, Iowans need to visit any Iowa driver’s license or ID issuance location and bring documents that prove their identity, Social Security number, Iowa residency, and proof of legal name changes if different from the name on an identity document.
The Iowa DOT has been issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards since January 2013. Since that time, anyone who has received an Iowa license for the first time should have been automatically given a REAL ID. Still, only 36 percent of Iowans have a card with the REAL ID gold star in the top right corner.
FLU SHOT SEASON: Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health are reminding Iowans that getting a flu vaccine every year is the best way to guard against contracting the flu and its potentially serious complications.
Flu season typically begins in late October or November. Since the vaccine takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop in the body, getting the vaccine now will offer protection when the season begins, according to state health officials.
To help promote early vaccination, Iowa Lt. Governor Adam Gregg and IDPH Director Gerd Clabaugh will join state leaders in receiving their flu shots Thursday at the state Capitol building in Des Moines.
State officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend everyone over 6 months of age get the flu vaccine. Studies have shown that even if you do catch the flu after being vaccinated, illness is less severe and serious complications are much less likely to occur.
UTILITY RATE HEARING: Customers of Alliant Energy will have an opportunity to comment on the company’s proposed electric rate increase next week.
The Iowa Utilities Board has established a location for the public hearing at the second-floor conference center of the Varied Industries Building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E. Grand Ave., in Des Moines. Hearing dates are set for Oct. 7-9, starting at 9 a.m. Monday and at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Oct. 9.
The state board issued an order Sept. 12 stating that due to the large number of participants and witnesses, alternative sites would be explored for the public hearing.
The hearing can be livestreamed at https://iowautilitiesboard.eduvision.tv/LiveSched.aspx.
Written comments regarding the proposed rate increase can be submitted to the IUB using its online comment form at https://iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form or by email to customer@iub.iowa.gov.
All non-confidential filings in docket RPU-2019-0001 are available to review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under the docket number at https://efs.iowa.gov.
