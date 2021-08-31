Capitol digest: DNR warns paddlers: Stay off flooded streams

Canoeists and kayakers are being encouraged to stay off Iowa streams that have become swollen and swift from consistent rainfall in recent days.
Some rivers are already dangerously high, and more rivers could rise fast with chances of rain forecast this week, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
“Swollen rivers are super powerful and have unpredictable current along with tons of wood debris coming downstream to form deadly “strainers,” said Todd Robertson, DNR paddling instructor and outreach coordinator for rivers programs.
Even experienced paddlers should stay off rain swollen rivers. “If you get into a situation where you are struggling and fighting the current, the river will win,” Robertson said.
For the latest river conditions, contact Iowa DNR customer service at (515)-725-8200 or your local county conservation board.
VOLUNTEERS RECOGNIZED: Members of the 2020 and 2021 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame and Excellence in Mentoring awards will be presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Capitol.
The awards recognize extraordinary donations of volunteer service to the recipients’ communities.
The 2020 and 2021 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame inductees include: Jeffrey Akey, Hiawatha; Jerry R. Armstrong, West Des Moines; Alan Clyde Becker, Fort Atkinson; Boone Hope Foundation; Gary Lawson, West Des Moines; Deb Pulver, West Des Moines; Bridget D. Reed, Waterloo; Kim Seligman, Muscatine; Mary Taylor, Cedar Falls; and Warren Van Dyke, Greene.
The Excellence in Mentoring Award winners are Chris Barnard, Davenport, and Margaret Burns, Shenandoah.
For more on the winners, visit volunteeriowa.org/hof and iowamentoring.org/events/national-mentoring-month/excellence-mentoring-awards.
TREASURER GREGG: Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is now treasurer of the National Lieutenant Governors Association, the professional association for the second-highest-ranking officials in all 50 states and the U.S. territories.
As treasurer, Gregg will work with his colleagues to promote shared priorities and to find and foster multistate solutions to mutual problems, said the association’s executive director, Julia Brossart.
The association meets three times a year to chart issues and work to be pursued by the nation’s officeholders first in line of gubernatorial succession. The next meeting is in December. Gregg will serve until July 2022.
Gregg is Iowa’s 47th lieutenant governor. He previously served as state public defender and legislative liaison for Gov. Terry Branstad before being chosen by Gov. Kim Reynolds to be her lieutenant governor in 2017.
Reynolds is a former chair of the National Lieutenant Governors Association, serving from July 2015 to July 2016.
A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021: