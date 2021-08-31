Capitol digest: DNR warns paddlers: Stay off flooded streams

Canoeists and kayakers are being encouraged to stay off Iowa streams that have become swollen and swift from consistent rainfall in recent days.

Some rivers are already dangerously high, and more rivers could rise fast with chances of rain forecast this week, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

“Swollen rivers are super powerful and have unpredictable current along with tons of wood debris coming downstream to form deadly “strainers,” said Todd Robertson, DNR paddling instructor and outreach coordinator for rivers programs.

Even experienced paddlers should stay off rain swollen rivers. “If you get into a situation where you are struggling and fighting the current, the river will win,” Robertson said.

For the latest river conditions, contact Iowa DNR customer service at (515)-725-8200 or your local county conservation board.

VOLUNTEERS RECOGNIZED: Members of the 2020 and 2021 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame and Excellence in Mentoring awards will be presented by Gov. Kim Reynolds at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Capitol.

The awards recognize extraordinary donations of volunteer service to the recipients’ communities.