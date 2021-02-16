CAPITOL DIGEST: Democrats object to no-bid computer contract

A House committee rejected a Democratic amendment that would have voided $21 million for the first year of a contract for a computer system that would replace one that was called outdated, inefficient and requires 10 full-time and two part-time employees to operate.

The amendment failed on party-line vote despite the lack of answers to questions about why Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office entered into the contract without following the typical process of using a request for proposals and competitive bidding. The U.S. Treasury did not allow the expenditure of federal money for the system, so the governor’s office is asking the Legislature to approve $21 million from the general fund.

The bill, SF 284, was approved by the Senate on a party-line vote. If approved by the House, it will become law.

Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, didn’t deny the current system is expensive, but said that was no reason for lawmakers to approve a contract that “wasn’t inked and executed in a clearly transparent and fair manner for taxpayers.”

He was irritated Reynolds’ legislative liaison declined to attend legislative meetings to answer questions about the proposal, but was monitoring the Appropriations Committee virtually.