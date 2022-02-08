CAPITOL DIGEST: Daylight saving bill advances

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: A proposal that Iowa adopt year-round daylight saving time if and when Congress allows states to discontinue the twice-a-year resetting of clocks and disruption that causes was approved 13-10 by the House State Government Committee.
Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said the time changes have been linked to increases in workplace accidents and their severity, miscarriages and suicide rates. He hears from parents and teachers that “springing ahead” in March and “falling back” in November disrupts children’s lives.
However, Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, said enacting a law that depends on Congress passing legislation it has so far been unable or unwilling to approve is at best “code clutter.”
HF 2105 is now eligible for House debate.
AUDIT CHANGE SOUGHT: For the third time, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand has asked the GOP-controlled Legislature to approve changes in how his office bills agencies for audits.
The state auditor bills federally funded agencies for audits, but audits of state-funded offices are covered by a legislative appropriation. The federal government calls that discriminatory and has fined the state more than $300,000. That amount will continue to rise, Sand told the House Administration and Regulation Appropriations subcommittee Tuesday.
Sand, a Democrat elected in 2018, recommended that his office bill all agencies for their audits so the treatment of federally funded and non-federally funded agencies is the same.
The change would be revenue-neutral, he said, but in the long run could save money. Agencies might consult the Auditor’s Office before taking actions that might be flagged in a future audit, he said.
The actual amount of fines the state is accumulating is probably higher than $300,000, Sand said, because that number is based on audits through 2019. As federal auditors work their way forward, there likely will be more fines.
LICENSE PLATES: The Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation that would allow for license plates that do not bear the county’s name.
The bill only provides the option for license plates without county names; it does not eliminate county names on license plates altogether.
Advocates for the legislation say it would save the state transportation department $242,000 over 10 years and streamline the process for counties and auto dealers.
Some law enforcement officials have expressed their opposition, saying the county names on license plates sometimes help them during an arrest or investigation.
SSB 3045 passed the Senate Transportation Committee on an 11-2 vote and is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate.
CONVENTION OF STATES: A bill specifying the actions that may be taken by an Iowa delegate to a convention of states called to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution was approved 14-9 by the House State Government Committee.
HS 2061 does not call for a convention of states, but would govern what actions the appointed commissioner could take if a convention was called by a majority of the states.
There was opposition from members who thought the penalty for violating the state law should be more severe than a serious misdemeanor. Floor manager Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said she was open to that change.
LINE OF SUCCESSION: HSB 582, which would establish a line of succession in the event the governor’s office becomes vacant due to illness, death or removal of the governor, was approved Tuesday by the House State Government Committee.
Under the bill, the state constitution would be amended to say that if the governor is temporarily unable to fulfill the office’s duties, the lieutenant governor will act as governor until the governor can resume his or her duties. If the governor leaves the office permanently or dies, the lieutenant governor becomes governor for the remainder of the governor’s term and the lieutenant governor’s office is vacant, clearing the way for the lieutenant governor to appoint a successor.
Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, offered an amendment to require the appointment of a lieutenant governor be confirmed by a majority of the House and Senate. That would prevent “something weird” from happening, such as the appointment of former 4th District U.S. Rep. Steve King as lieutenant governor. It failed 14-9.
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.