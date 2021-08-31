Capitol digest: Crops benefit from timely rains

Oats for grain harvest is virtually complete at 99%.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 79% complete, two days ahead of the five-year average.

Pasture condition was rated 31% good to excellent. Rainfall helped to greened up pastures in some areas.

IOWA DISASTER DECLARATION: Eleven Iowa counties have been included in a disaster declaration issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday in response to recent severe weather.

Her proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of recent severe weather. The proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Allamakee, Buchanan, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Emmet, Floyd, Howard, Lyon, Palo Alto and Winneshiek counties.

Bremer and Fayette counties, which also were affected by the most recent severe weather, were included in a previous declaration.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim