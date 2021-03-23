CAPITOL DIGEST: COVID-19 memorial planned Wednesday in Des Moines

A broad-based coalition of groups will host a memorial for COVID-19 victims at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the west terrace of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.
The memorial will mark the anniversary of the first Iowa death attributed to COVID-19.
Volunteers will read a selection of names of people lost to the pandemic during the past year. Any Iowan who has lost a friend, family member or loved one to COVID-19 is invited to submit a name at https://iowacovidmemorial.org to honor their memory.
The memorial will be broadcast on Progress Iowa’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and organizers are asking those interested in participating to watch remotely and not attend in person due to the ongoing pandemic.
BROADBAND FUNDING: The state of Iowa has awarded 14 broadband providers $15,542,302 in Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants from money included in the federal CARES Act.
The grants will affect 21 Iowa counties and more than 2,800 homes, schools and businesses, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who previously announced she was allocating $50 million in federal stimulus money to broadband expansion efforts in Iowa.
“The COVID-19 pandemic only underscored the need for fast, reliable and accessible broadband,” Reynolds said. “This investment goes directly to projects that are in significant broadband deserts.”
The governor took the opportunity to push for legislative passage of a three-year, $450 million investment, which will ensure universal broadband access for all Iowans by 2025.
She noted that 42 providers sought more than $41 million in the latest application round.
The $15 million was the remainder of the $50 million in CARES funding Reynolds designated for broadband grants from a previous round of funding.
AG LEADER AWARDS: Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Monday presented his 2021 Secretary’s Iowa Ag Leader Awards to the Iowa Food Bank Association and the Iowa State University Meats Laboratory.
Naig said the recipients were being honored for their extraordinary efforts to help livestock producers overcome supply chain disruptions and feed hungry Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the awards are given to people and organizations that make exceptional contributions to the state’s agriculture community.
The ISU Meats Lab and the Iowa Food Bank Association and its six regional food banks played vital roles in the state’s food security initiatives that helped livestock producers market their protein when the COVID-19 pandemic reduced meat processing capacity at the state’s large processing facilities, he said.
The programs strengthened the local food chain by connecting Iowa pork, beef and turkey producers with the Iowa Food Bank Association, which served the donated meals to Iowans in need.
NAME CHANGE PETITION: Iowans now can complete a name change petition online using a free, step-by-step process on their computer or smartphone or at any county courthouse in Iowa.
The name change petition for adults and minors is the third addition to the state Judicial Branch’s Iowa Interactive Court Forms.
These interactive forms are filled automatically based on the user’s answers to an online questionnaire. The form can be found at www.iowacourts.gov/for-the-public/representing-yourself/iowa-interactive-court-forms/.
Once the petitioner completes the questionnaire, he or she can print it off, sign, pay the filing fee and electronically file the petition with the court.
For more information, contact your county clerk of court office or send questions to formshelp@iowacourts.gov.
DOT SEEKING APPLICANTS: The Iowa Department of Transportation is accepting applications until 4 p.m. June 1 for fiscal 2022 funding through the Iowa Living Roadway Trust Fund.
Cities, counties and organizations with a statewide focus may apply for the funds. which are intended to enhance vegetation on Iowa’s roadsides.
According to DOT officials, trust funding guidelines and requirements — established in 1988 — are updated for each fiscal year’s grants and detail what grants can be written for and the specific match requirements for each type.
The projects inform the public about the need to ensure that roadside vegetation is preserved, planted and maintained, which adds to the safety, ecological integration and visual interest of Iowa’s roads.
Since 1990, the trust has funded more than $17 million for research and demonstration projects, vegetation inventories, education and training programs, gateway landscaping, snow and erosion control, and roadside enhancement and maintenance.
