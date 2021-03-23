CAPITOL DIGEST: COVID-19 memorial planned Wednesday in Des Moines

A broad-based coalition of groups will host a memorial for COVID-19 victims at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on the west terrace of the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines.

The memorial will mark the anniversary of the first Iowa death attributed to COVID-19.

Volunteers will read a selection of names of people lost to the pandemic during the past year. Any Iowan who has lost a friend, family member or loved one to COVID-19 is invited to submit a name at https://iowacovidmemorial.org to honor their memory.

The memorial will be broadcast on Progress Iowa’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and organizers are asking those interested in participating to watch remotely and not attend in person due to the ongoing pandemic.

BROADBAND FUNDING: The state of Iowa has awarded 14 broadband providers $15,542,302 in Empower Rural Iowa broadband grants from money included in the federal CARES Act.

The grants will affect 21 Iowa counties and more than 2,800 homes, schools and businesses, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who previously announced she was allocating $50 million in federal stimulus money to broadband expansion efforts in Iowa.