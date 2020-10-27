Capitol Digest: County fairs offered coronavirus relief

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have launched an Iowa County Fairs Relief Program to provide short-term aid to county and district fairs seeking to continue or resume operations in the context of the public health emergency.

The state has allocated up to $6 million of federal CARES Act funds for the effort — an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program offered by the IEDA.

There are three funding levels: $25,000, $50,000 and $75,000. Award amounts will be determined based on demonstrated revenue loss from Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020, as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must demonstrate it is a “fair” as defined by Iowa law; has held membership in Iowa’s fair association since at least March 17, 2020; conducted a “fair event” in Iowa in 2019; and held a fair event after the governor’s March 17 COVID-19 disaster emergency proclamation or canceled a scheduled fair event because of the pandemic; and lost revenue during the period of Oct. 1, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2020, as compared with the corresponding period for the previous year.

For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information and to apply, visit iowabusinessrecovery.com. Applications are being accepted via email or mail until 5 p.m. Nov. 16.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0