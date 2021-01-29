CAPITOL DIGEST: Cold case unit clears House panel

HSB 116 provides that the manufacture, distribution or sale of firearms or ammunition by businesses properly licensed by state and federal authorities is a lawful activity and is not unreasonably dangerous. The bill also says the unlawful use of firearms and ammunition is the proximate cause of any injuries arising from their unlawful use.

The Iowa State Bar Association and the Iowa Association for Justice are undecided on the bill, but said that a provision in the bill that calls for plaintiffs to pay the defendants’ attorney fees if the case is dismissed could be problematic.

“It could have a chilling effect on people bringing what could be legitimate cases,” Lisa Davis Cook of the IAJ told a House Public Safety subcommittee. “So that could hurt the gun owners themselves if something’s wrong with the gun.”

Product liability cases are difficult to prove, she said, “and sometimes you have to get into them before you realize what’s involved in a case.”

The bill is dangerous because it doesn’t make clear that manufacturers and sellers must follow state laws applicable to all businesses, such as those that prohibit false advertising or protect consumers from fraud, according to Taylor McDonald of Giffords, which supports gun regulation and opposes HSB 116.