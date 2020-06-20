Capitol Digest: Call for veto

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Friday:
CALL FOR VETO: Two Iowa Democratic legislators are calling on Gov. Kim Reynolds to line-item veto a measure in recently passed legislation they see as voter suppression.
Reps. Chris Hall of Sioux City and Bruce Hunter of Des Moines want Reynolds to use her line-item veto on HF 2643. They say it could prevent thousands of Iowans from voting by mail in November and will negatively affect Iowans who are poor, elderly, and those with intellectual disabilities.
On the heels of record absentee voter participation in the June 2 primary election, “Republican lawmakers pushed through a bill in the middle of the night that makes it more difficult for Iowans to vote,” Hall said.
They also encouraged Iowans to sign a petition calling for a veto.
EXPANDED AUDIT: Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is expanding his office’s annual compliance audit of Iowa’s Targeted Small Business Procurement Act.
The act encourages state government to contract, where appropriate, with businesses owned by individuals who historically have been excluded from business ownership, as well as veterans of the armed forces and people with disabilities.
Sand said he noticed last year that aspects of the law worked to discourage significantly increased usage of the act. So this year’s audit will include expanded procedures to determine not only compliance with the law as it stands, but how the law itself may be improved to ensure it is accomplishing its purpose.
For more information, send email to lilian.sanchez@aos.iowa.gov.
