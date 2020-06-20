Capitol Digest: Call for veto

The act encourages state government to contract, where appropriate, with businesses owned by individuals who historically have been excluded from business ownership, as well as veterans of the armed forces and people with disabilities.

Sand said he noticed last year that aspects of the law worked to discourage significantly increased usage of the act. So this year’s audit will include expanded procedures to determine not only compliance with the law as it stands, but how the law itself may be improved to ensure it is accomplishing its purpose.