A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, April 24, 2019:
BLENDER PUMPS: The Iowa Legislature has approved $3 million for the Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, otherwise known as the state’s blender pump program, to provide cost-share grants to Iowa retailers wishing to upgrade fueling infrastructure to offer E15, E85 and/or biodiesel blends.
The funding was part of HF 765, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF765 the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund budget, which was approved 36-13 and 54-45 by the Senate and House, respectively. It now goes to the governor.
According to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, the blender pump program has funded 782 projects for blender pumps, storage tanks and other fuel infrastructure. Reimbursement can be up to 70 percent of the installation costs, up to a maximum of $50,000 per project, with a five-year commitment to sell E15, E85 or biodiesel blends.
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS: Legislation that would remove the Secretary of State’s Office from the process of amending the Iowa Constitution cleared the Senate Government Oversight Committee, making it eligible for floor debate.
HF 764, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF764 which passed the House 54-44, would require the Legislature, not the secretary of state, to publish proposed constitutional amendments to make voters aware that the issue will be on the general election ballot.
The process has become an issue because multiple secretaries of state have failed to publish proposed amendments when required. That, Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, said, gives the secretary the power of a pocket veto if he or she wanted to block ratification of an amendment. There has been no suggestion that has been the case with Secretary of State Paul Pate or former Secretary of State Chet Culver.
Pete McRoberts, a lobbyist who worked in Culver’s gubernatorial administration, said the Iowa Constitution does not prescribe a role for the secretary in the amendment process. The authority to amend the Constitution is reserved to the Legislature and voters.
LABOR CONTRACT COSTS: State officials say fiscal 2020 general fund costs associated with increased compensation negotiated in new contracts with three state-employee collective bargaining units are estimated to be $32,746,249. The calculation made by the Iowa Department of Management excludes the legislative branch.
In contract talks that concluded in February, the state agreed to pay salary increases of 2.1 percent annually to members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Iowa United Professionals and bargaining units under the Board of Regents and Iowa’s Judicial Branch through June 30, 2021. Members of the State Police Officers Council settled on an increase of 2.5 percent annually for the next two fiscal years, according to the state Department of Administrative Services. Details can be found at https://das.iowa.gov/das-core/marketing-communications/ratified-tentative-agreements-collective-bargaining-2019-2021
LOBBYIST TRANSPARENCY: Political subdivisions such as cities, counties and school boards that pay people to lobby on their behalf at the Legislature would be required to disclose more information about the lobbyists under SSB 1261, which was approved on a party-line vote by the Senate Government Oversight Committee.
SSB 1261 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=ssb1261 would require local governments to use a competitive hiring process to hire lobbyists and publicly disclose information about those contracts. Also, after the legislative session, a report detailing the positions the lobbyists took on proposed bills would be required.
“Local governments have the right to lobby on behalf of their constituents,” said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, but she thinks more transparency is needed.
Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, agreed and wanted to apply the same reporting requirements to all lobbyists — those representing private-sector clients as well as those working for local government.
“We’ve allowed the robber barons to come up here with big fat salaries and get whatever they want,” he said.
His amendment was defeated 2-3 on a party-line vote.
The bill won’t restrict local government lobbying efforts, Sinclair said, “but it shines a light on what they do.”
“It shines a light on the fact they are working on behalf of the people they took tax money from to pay the lobbyists,” she said.
