Officials with the state Department of Transportation say new blackout license plates are extremely popular among Iowans — so much so that inventories are being depleted at county treasurer’s offices that stock the plates.
As of Tuesday, DOT officials said, more than 17,500 blackout plates had been issued since the design was made available July 1. Because of high demand, DOT officials have been working with suppliers to maintain needed production materials but have been running out of specialty plate materials as quickly as they are purchased.
This has caused some counties to run low or run out of their inventory of the non-personalized version of the plates.
All counties that have reordered blackout plates are expected to receive their stock next week, according to the state agency.
Customers are encouraged to check with their county treasurer’s office to make sure they have stock on hand before making the trip to buy their non-personalized blackout plates.
Even if the blackout plates are not in stock, DOT officials said customers should be able to place an order in person at their county treasurer’s office and will be notified when they are available for pickup.
The new plate costs $35 for a non-personalized, alphanumeric plate and an additional $25 (for a total of $60) for a personalized plate.
An additional fee of $10 for non-personalized and $15 for personalized plates will be added to renewal registration fees.
Ed tests
The state Board of Education on Thursday approved performance levels that determine how many students met expectations on Iowa’s new state test — the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress.
The board adopted performance levels based on a recommendation from a committee of Iowa educators and the test’s developer, Iowa Testing Programs at the University of Iowa.
ISASP tests replaced the former Iowa Assessments, with students taking the new tests for the first time in the spring.
The English language arts and math tests were administered to students in third grade through 11th grade, while science tests were given in fifth, eighth and 10th grades.
The new state test went beyond the traditional paper-pencil format and multiple-choice questions to include an online format and an assessment of student writing, state officials said.
Student performance on ISASP was scored at three levels: advanced, proficient and not yet proficient.
“This is a different, more challenging test that is better aligned with Iowa’s academic standards,” said Ryan Wise. director of the Iowa Department of Education. “These results set a new baseline for future progress on the test. They should not be compared to results from previous years because the test is new and different.”
Results by school and school district will be available in October. Parents will receive individual student results from their schools.
Ed standards
The State Board of Education on Thursday adopted new career and technical education, or CTE, standards for secondary programs that enroll middle and high school students.
According to state officials, CTE broadly encompasses six service areas: agriculture, food and natural resources; applied sciences, technology, engineering, and manufacturing; business, finance, marketing and management; health science; human services; and information solutions.
The board adopted statewide standards based on recommendations from Iowa program management teams in five of the six service areas. Work will begin on standards for the sixth service area — applied sciences, technology, engineering and manufacturing — later this year.
The CTE standards corresponding to each service area are required for Iowa schools that offer those programs. The standards were established as part of legislation signed into law in 2016.
Officials in the state Department of Education say the new standards and bench marks will set clear and consistent foundational expectations for what students need to learn in high-quality CTE programs across the state. They also will serve as a guide for Iowa educators as they develop curriculum, courses and classroom activities locally.
