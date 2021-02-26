CAPITOL DIGEST: Biofuels bill advances, but far from finished

Members of the Senate Agriculture Committee voted Thursday to advance Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed biofuels legislation, but Agriculture Committee Chairman Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan, said the action was only taken to keep the issue alive.

Zumbach said SSB 1179 “is not ready to be debated” but is an issue legislators want to fine tune.

“I believe there are a lot of players in this bill that need to come together that are not together today,” he said. “I’ve been working with all of these players — we want a bill so that we can sell more biofuels in this state. It is not in a shape or form that is ready for any of us today, and I want to make that vividly clear to all the players involved.”

During subcommittee discussions, farmers and backers called the bill a great boost for agriculture while lobbyists for convenience stores, truck stops and fuel marketers knocked it as an unneeded and harmful mandate.

Reynolds’ proposal would require all gasoline sold in Iowa to contain at least 10 percent ethanol, with an option for the governor to raise that to 15 percent in four years. The proposal also shifts existing tax credits for ethanol and other biofuels to only those with blends higher than the new baseline.