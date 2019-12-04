A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:
BIODIESEL DIRECTIVE: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed executive order No. 5 requiring all new contracts for the purchase of state vehicles with diesel engines to have written support from the manufacturer to use at least B20 biodiesel (a blend of 20 percent biodiesel and 80 percent petroleum-based diesel).
“Biodiesel is a growing and vital industry in Iowa, and I will always work tirelessly for the continued expansion of the biofuels market,” Reynolds said. “Ethanol and biodiesel remain essential to the health of the agricultural economy, sustainable environmental commitments and employ thousands of Iowans.”
The Iowa Department of Transportation’s vehicle fleet uses B20 most of the year in virtually everything with a diesel engine — including snow plows, motor graders and more, according to the governor’s office.
Iowa’s biodiesel industry supports the equivalent of 4,700 full-time jobs and accounts for $568 million of Iowa’s gross domestic product. Iowa’s 11 biodiesel plants produced 365 million gallons in 2018.
STATE PARK CENTENNIAL FEATURES JAN. 1 HIKES: Looking for a way to ring in the new year? Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources suggest first-day hikes Jan. 1.
Iowa state parks will launch the new year, which also is the start of the state park centennial year, with outdoor hikes across Iowa. First Day Hikes are being organized at 49 parks, according to DNR officials, the most to participate since the statewide event began nine years ago.
“First Day Hikes are the inaugural events of the centennial celebration, and we are so excited to spend this time outdoors with park visitors,” said Todd Coffelt, DNR parks, forests and preserves bureau chief. “Even if you have never been on a winter hike or visited a state park, we invite you to join us for this special opportunity to exercise, enjoy nature and welcome the New Year with friends and family.”
Last year, he said, more than 1,400 people participated in hikes on New Year’s Day across Iowa — hiking more than 1,100 total miles at dozens of state parks.
For a complete listing of First Day Hikes, visit iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes.
REYNOLDS WEIGHING OPTIONS: Gov. Kim Reynolds told reporters Tuesday she was “disappointed” that a federal judge this week halted enforcement of a state law that prohibits trespassers who intend to do physical or economic harm from going into agriculture production facilities without the owner’s permission.
“We’re going to continue to work with the Iowa attorney general on what our next steps may look like, so we’re working with them right now,” she said.
U.S. District Judge James Gritzner on Monday issued a preliminary injunction to allow animal-rights activists, public-interest groups and civil libertarians to proceed with a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Senate File 519, which the GOP-run Legislature approved and Reynolds signed into law last March.
The court also denied the state’s attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed.
