CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill would make ideology a protected class

A proposal to add political ideology as a protected class to the Iowa Civil Rights Act was advanced by a House Judiciary Committee panel.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, called for a “serious discussion on the dangers of intolerance as it pertains to political ideology.” It’s necessary because of “cancel culture” and what he descried as “otherwise credible people are now talking about ‘reprogramming’ those who do not share their political ideology.”
Under HSB 67, political ideology would join age, race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national origin, disability, marital status and familial status as protected classes.
The act prohibits discrimination in employment, wages, public accommodations, housing, education and credit practices based upon certain characteristics of a person. A person who claims to be aggrieved by an unfair or discriminatory practice prohibited by the Iowa civil rights act may file a complaint with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission.
“Our nation has thrived since 1776 by being tolerant of opposing views,” Holt said.
REQUIRING CURSIVE WRITING: Republicans on a Senate Education subcommittee Wednesday approved a measure that would require public school districts to incorporate cursive handwriting instruction in their curriculum with the goal of making students proficient in reading and legibly writing in cursive by the end of third grade. Proponents said there are many benefits associated with the skill, while critics worried it was an unfunded mandate at a time when schools are facing many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. An official from the state Department of Education said the provision should be a goal rather than a requirement for advancement and the time devoted to the activity should be determined locally. Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, called the bill a “conversation worth having and worth continuing” in forwarding SF 89 to the full Education Committee.
GAY PANIC DEFENSE: House Study Bill 11 to prohibit defendants from using a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor if charged with murder or any violent crime was unanimously approved by the House Judiciary Committee.
Similar language was unanimously approved by the House last year, but was not taken up by the Senate after the session was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The so-called gay panic defense has been used successfully in other states by defendants who argued their violent actions were justified by learning another person’s sexual orientation or sexual identity or by a nonviolent pass or come-on from a LGBTQ person.
No lobbyists have registered in opposition, but county attorneys and trial attorneys are “undecided.”
PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: State lawmakers are taking another look this session at establishing daylight saving time as the official time in Iowa throughout the year. A Senate State Government subcommittee agreed Wednesday to advance Senate File 8 but conceded it likely would need a sunset date if surrounding states did not adopt similar changes and probably would require all states within the central time zone to be on the same time frame to be workable. “We obviously can’t go into this and be the only island of daylight saving time in a sea of standard time states,” said subcommittee chairman Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose. Dustin Miller of the Iowa Chamber Alliance said all its border community members called the proposal “unworkable” if other states didn’t take similar action. Scott Yates said he has worked on the issue extensively and it would take federal authorization to make this work. However, he said if states go on record supporting the change, it “could move the needle quite a bit in Washington, D.C.,” to come up with a plan to go to permanent daylight time nationally.
DRUG TEST FRAUD: On a party-line vote, the House Judiciary Committee approved HSB 22 to make defrauding a pre-employment drug or alcohol test a simple misdemeanor.
Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said that based on his experience hiring employees, drug test fraud is common to the point that his business quit using the tests because of the number of people “passing” under false pretenses.
Re. Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines, was reluctant to create a crime based on “hypotheticals or word-of-mouth stories.”
The bill was approved 14-7.
OVER-THE-COUNTER BIRTH CONTROL: A proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds to make birth control available at pharmacies for adult women was advanced by a House Human Resources subcommittee despite opposition from anti-abortion groups.
HSB 121 would make self-administered hormonal birth control available at pharmacies without a prescription.
Lobbyists for anti-abortion groups told the panel that over-the-counter birth control is unsafe and unreliable, and can induce abortion.
Although she understood the concept they were presenting, Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, a registered nurse, moved the bill to the full committee.
“If we are going to prevent abortion we need to prevent unplanned pregnancies and this is one way to address that,” Meyer said.
Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, echoed comments from pharmacies and health care-related groups, saying that the bill would increase access to birth control. That is more important now because the state cut ties to Planned Parenthood’s family planning services, she said.
COMMON GROUND: Representatives for a wide range of groups with conflicting, opposing and controversial ideologies found something they could agree on Wednesday.
Legislation to prohibit public and government entities from seeking disclosure of personal information on donors contributing to nonprofit organizations that do not directly engage in political campaigns, such as PACs, won approval in the House Judiciary Committee and a Senate Judiciary Committee subcommittee.
Exposing anonymous donors would have a chilling effect and make them “soft targets” for harassment, threats, boycotts or other actions, Pete McRoberts of the ACLU of Iowa told the Senate panel considering SSB 1036.
Likewise, Chuck Hurley of the Family Leader said organizations are shields for their donors in taking heat for controversial stances, telling other subcommittee witnesses “we’re on opposite sides but we have similar existential threats from those who oppose us.” Chris Ingstad of Iowans for Tax Relief called SSB 1036 an issue “that spans the ideological spectrum.”
It was unanimously forwarded to the full Senate Judiciary Committee.
In the House Judiciary Committee, HSB 28 was approved 18-3 with “no” votes saying they agreed with the need for the legislation, but concerns raised by the Attorney General’s Office should be considered.
Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, agreed, but noted the bill has been around for at least two years, but the attorney general waited until 10 minutes before the committee meeting to raise those concerns.
SURGICAL CENTERS: Legislation regulating ambulatory surgical centers “needs a little bit of work,” according to the chairman of a House Human Resources subcommittee that heard from interested parties Wednesday.
The subcommittee on HF 115 may have to meet again, Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, said after lobbyists said many of the proposed regulations already are covered by Medicare rules.
The bill would cover the 27 ambulatory surgical centers in Iowa as well as surgical centers that provide elective — cosmetic — procedures, which aren’t covered by Medicare, explained Paula Dierenfeld, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Ambulatory surgical centers already have arrangements with ambulance services and hospitals if emergencies arise, she said.
The bill would not apply to hospital-owned surgical centers.
Rep. Kristin Sunde, D-West Des Moines, wasn’t ready to move the bill forward.
“I don’t see how it would improve the standard of care,” she said.
COCKTAILS TO GO: A House Commerce subcommittee paused action on a bill to allow bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go.
Many bars and restaurants started offering that service when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. Most simply put the cocktails in plastic or Styrofoam cups with a lid. However, the federal government told Iowa it was in violation of open container laws, which put about $12 million in federal money at risk, said Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant.
The federal requirements call for sealing the containers, which requires equipment that Mitchell said is unaffordable for many bars and restaurants. He compared it to the equipment needed to fill beer growlers.
HSB 90 simply would allow cocktails mixed at a bar or restaurant for off-premise consumption to be sold in compliance with rules adopted by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
The bill was to go to the Commerce Committee on Wednesday, but Mitchell said he will wait until Monday to have time to address concerns voiced at the subcommittee meeting.