CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill would make ideology a protected class

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME: State lawmakers are taking another look this session at establishing daylight saving time as the official time in Iowa throughout the year. A Senate State Government subcommittee agreed Wednesday to advance Senate File 8 but conceded it likely would need a sunset date if surrounding states did not adopt similar changes and probably would require all states within the central time zone to be on the same time frame to be workable. “We obviously can’t go into this and be the only island of daylight saving time in a sea of standard time states,” said subcommittee chairman Sen. Jeff Reichman, R-Montrose. Dustin Miller of the Iowa Chamber Alliance said all its border community members called the proposal “unworkable” if other states didn’t take similar action. Scott Yates said he has worked on the issue extensively and it would take federal authorization to make this work. However, he said if states go on record supporting the change, it “could move the needle quite a bit in Washington, D.C.,” to come up with a plan to go to permanent daylight time nationally.