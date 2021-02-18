CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill would let bars have just one toilet

Iowa businesses selling alcohol would not have to have more than one toilet under a bill approved by a House Commerce subcommittee Wednesday.
Establishments selling beer, liquor and wine are required to have men’s and women’s restrooms.
However, waivers for those with one bathroom are routinely approved by the Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Alcoholic Beverages Division.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, would permanently prohibit those departments from denying alcohol permits based on the lack of multiple bathrooms.
Tyler Ragor of Americans for Prosperity said the organization became aware of the situation when the owner of Starbeck’s Smokehouse in Cedar Falls told them he couldn’t sell alcohol because the restaurant had only one toilet.
The Alcoholic Beverages Divison asks establishments with just one toilet to get a waiver from the Department of Inspections and Appeals. Of the last 31 waivers granted by the department, 12 dealt with the one-bathroom issue.
Republican Reps. Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa and Joe Mitchell of Mount Pleasant signed off on the bill. Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, said he wanted to do more research.
“With our restaurants and bars during the COVID being adversely affected, we want to make sure we give them future protections to make sure this doesn’t start to happen in the future,” Westrich said.
ETHANOL BILLS ADVANCE: House and Senate subcommittees gave a favorable initial look Wednesday at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed biofuels legislation.
Farmers and biofuels backers called it a great boost for agriculture while lobbyists for convenience stores, truck stops and fuel marketers knocked it as an unneeded and harmful mandate.
“I want to be clear this is not a mandate,” said Logan Shine, the governor’s legislative liaison, who called the renewable fuels infrastructure legislation something that “actually gives consumers more choices at the pump” while boosting Iowa’s gross domestic product by an estimated half-billion dollars.
However, industry representatives and other critics called the legislation — Senate Study Bill 1179 and House Study Bill 185 — a regulatory overreach that threatens to close businesses in rural Iowa and limit customer options while raising fuel prices.
Reynolds’ proposal would require all gasoline sold in Iowa to contain at least 10 percent ethanol, with an option for the governor to raise that to 15 percent in four years.
The proposal also shifts existing tax credits for ethanol and other biofuels to only those with blends higher than the new baseline.
Ag and renewable fuels groups praised the plan during Wednesday’s subcommittee meetings, but representatives from gas stations and truck stops said they would need expensive new storage equipment to comply with the new provisions.
Legislators acknowledged the governor’s proposal will need fine-tuning in the legislative process as it advances.
LIFESAVING GRANT: A charitable trust has awarded the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services a $10.1 million grant to provide law enforcement officials and first responders in Iowa with more than 4,000 automatic external defibrillators to improve cardiac arrest survival.
The three-year project, funded by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, aims to equip every law enforcement vehicle in the state with a defibrillator and train law enforcement professionals in using the device before the arrival of emergency medical technicians.
The project also will equip conservation officers and staff at state parks with defibrillators.
CONSTITUTIONAL CONVENTION: Resolutions proposing limits on benefits for members of Congress — and imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government as well as limiting its power and jurisdiction — were approved by House subcommittees.
HJR 3 called for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to subject members of Congress to all laws that apply to other citizens, remove benefits they receive after leaving Congress and require them to participate in Social Security.
It would limit congressional pay increases, eliminate the current congressional health care system and void all contracts with past and present members of Congress.
HJR 9 calls for a constitutional convention for the express purpose of amending the Constitution to “impose fiscal restraints ... and limit the federal government’s power and jurisdiction.”
“I think if people are concerned about Congress’ compensation, they should be quite happy right now because we are not seeing increases in congressional compensation at all,” said Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City.
Bohannan, who teaches in the University of Iowa College of Law, warned that a constitutional convention could have far-ranging impact well beyond the intent of the resolutions’ sponsors.
“It could wipe out the Constitution and replace it with something else,” she said.
A convention could undo freedom of speech, gun rights and other parts of the Bill of Rights. “It’s way too big a risk to take,” she said.
Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, thought there are enough safeguards to prevent that. Thirty-four states are needed to call a constitutional convention, and changes would have to be ratified by 38 states.
ABORTION ALTERNATIVE: A House Human Resources subcommittee advanced a bill to create a statewide alternatives to abortion program to promote childbirth and to provide support services to pregnant women.
House File 515 calls for a “holistic approach and personalized support” for pregnant women who are considering abortion. The program would provide stabilization to families, reduce the number of abortions and improve pregnancy outcomes.
“There certainly is no question that Iowans will support the idea of alternatives to abortion,” Kimberly Laube of Lutheran Family Service told the subcommittee.
The bill is not about taking away a woman’s right to choose, but “providing an alternative choice that offers what we have seen Iowans are pretty good at these days — helping and supporting those in need with compassionate and down-to-earth help,” she said.
However, Jamie Burch Elliott of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa told the legislators that typically these centers seek to prevent people from accessing the full range of sexual and reproductive health care options, including abortion, and provide women with false and misleading information.
“Iowans deserve medically accurate sexual and reproductive health care,” she said. “These so-called crisis pregnancy centers are nothing more than a national network of anti-abortion groups posing as medical professionals, Elliott said. “Iowans deserve timely, comprehensive, medically accurate information, not deception, fraud and delay.”
Republican Reps. Ann Osmundson of Volga and Brooke Boden of Indianola voted to advance the bill. Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, did not.
SEXUAL ASSAULT FORENSICS: The House Judiciary Committee approved creation of a sexual assault forensic examiner program to maintain a list of trained sexual assault forensic examiners and sexual assault nurse examiners.
It also will develop an online training program for sexual assault forensic examiners and sexual assault nurse examiners.
House Study Bill 179, proposed by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, should benefit victims of sexual assault by preserving evidence for prosecuting and convicting their assailants, Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, said.
The training should cover information about the use of a sexual abuse evidence collection kit, trauma, drug-facilitated sexual assault, child sexual abuse and Iowa sexual assault-related laws.
The materials will be created in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa coalition against sexual assault.
Treatment facilities and federally qualified health centers would be required to provide the materials to patients regarding medical forensic examination procedures, laws regarding consent relating to medical forensic services, and the benefits and risks of evidence collection.
UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGES: A bill making substantial changes in Iowa unemployment insurance program cleared a House Labor subcommittee, but its implementation — if it is enacted by the House and Senate — may be delayed for a year to allow time for recovery from the coronavirus pandemic impact on the job market.
Implementing the changes now would be “shameful,” Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, D-Cedar Rapids, said.
She questioned the need for the changes at a time when Iowa has the healthiest unemployment trust fund in the nation and Gov. Kim Reynolds pumped $490 million of federal CARES Act money into it to avoid any solvency issues.
“And we want to nickel and dime Iowa workers who are unemployed?” Running-Marquardt said. “Iowa is better than this.”
Many COVID-19 deaths have been among Iowa workers who showed up for their jobs despite fears about the virus and, in some cases, contracted COVID-19 at the workplace.
Legislators have discussed the modifications in House Study Bill 203 in previous years but did not approve the changes. The changes would delay unemployment benefits for a week, make changes in eligibility for benefits, not consider the number of dependents in an unemployed person’s household and change how unemployed workers are treated when their employer goes out of business.
Labor Committee Chairman Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, said he plans to offer an amendment, either in full committee or on the floor to delay implementation because “it could be controversial” to make changes at this time.
