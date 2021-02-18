CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill would let bars have just one toilet

Iowa businesses selling alcohol would not have to have more than one toilet under a bill approved by a House Commerce subcommittee Wednesday.

Establishments selling beer, liquor and wine are required to have men’s and women’s restrooms.

However, waivers for those with one bathroom are routinely approved by the Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Alcoholic Beverages Division.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, would permanently prohibit those departments from denying alcohol permits based on the lack of multiple bathrooms.

Tyler Ragor of Americans for Prosperity said the organization became aware of the situation when the owner of Starbeck’s Smokehouse in Cedar Falls told them he couldn’t sell alcohol because the restaurant had only one toilet.

The Alcoholic Beverages Divison asks establishments with just one toilet to get a waiver from the Department of Inspections and Appeals. Of the last 31 waivers granted by the department, 12 dealt with the one-bathroom issue.

Republican Reps. Cherielynn Westrich of Ottumwa and Joe Mitchell of Mount Pleasant signed off on the bill. Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, said he wanted to do more research.