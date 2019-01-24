DES MOINES -- A northern Iowa lawmaker has introduced legislation to allow K-12 schools to move up the first day of classes from Aug. 23 to the day following the last day of the Iowa State Fair.
The state fair ends Aug. 18 this year.
The school start date has been on ongoing battle as lawmakers and former Gov. Terry Branstad sought to delay classes until after the fair. It was seen as a way to increase attendance at the fair and make it easier for students to participate in fair activities.
Fair associations, tourism groups and Adventureland have registered in opposition to the bill by Rep. Tedd Gassman, R-Scarville.
Voting rights
Several Democratic House members have introduced a bill to restore voting right to felons upon their discharge from the Department of Corrections.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the Legislature to approve language to amend the state Constitution to restore voting rights. The bill would do it by statute.
The bill would not require felons to complete payment of restitution and fines to have their rights to vote and hold elected office restored.
Minimum wage
Eight House Democrats have introduced a bill that would raise Iowa’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $8.20 an hour in July and continue to increase it to $12 by Jan. 1, 2022.
The bill also would allow counties to set a higher minimum wage.
Among the bill’s sponsors are Reps. Art Staed of Cedar Rapids, Vicki Lensing of Iowa City and Bruce bearinger of Oelwein.
Marijuana
Several House Democrats have filed a bill that would reduce the penalty for possession of less than 4.25 grams of marijuana — that was not offered for sale — from a Class D felony to a civil fine of $25.
The penalty for possession of drug paraphernalia not offered for sale also would be $25 rather than a simple misdemeanor.
