Capitol Digest: Bill would expand state sales tax holiday

Linda Miller, a former state legislator, told Senate Human Resources Committee members she planned to aggressively work to fill the vacant long-term care ombudsman position if reconfirmed to another term as director of the Iowa Department on Aging.

Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, had high praise for Major Gen. Benjamin Correll to stay on as adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard, citing his professionalism in helping the Linn County area recover from the Aug. 10 derecho.

“We were forever grateful that the National Guard came to our aid at a time when the community was just shocked. We were really down and out, and he brought back some hope very definitely to our community,” she said.

Because of COVID-19 and other delaying factors, senators agreed to extend the confirmation period beyond the normal April 15 deadline to accommodate late-arriving gubernatorial appointments that must receive an affirmative two-thirds majority vote of the 50-member chamber, or at least 34 senators, to be confirmed. Republicans hold a 32-18 edge in the Senate, with one GOP senator on military leave.

NEW MAPPING TOOL: An updated interactive map for electric service territory boundaries in Iowa has been announced.