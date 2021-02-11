CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill to block internet pornography fails

“We want people to attend this meeting, listen to the seasons’ reviews, ask questions and hear directly from our staff,” said Todd Bishop, chief of the DNR’s Wildlife Bureau. “Part of the meeting will be devoted to discussing potential rule changes and collecting feedback as we work through the rules process.” The virtual meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. There is a limit of 1,000 attendees. Sign up in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qfuqsqz8jG9TAEH20gv500Jo_VUSq5D8X. A confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting. Comments collected will be considered along with other related comments received by DNR officials before proposing changes to hunting and trapping rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment.