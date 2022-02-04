CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill prohibits licensed day cares from requiring vaccination

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:
NO VACCINATION REQUIRED: A bill that would allow in-home day care providers to decide whether or not to require children to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but prohibit licensed facilities from requiring the immunization, was approved 15-9 Thursday by the House Education Committee.
HF 2040 would prohibit any licensed day care, preK-12 or postsecondary school from requiring a COVID-19 immunization as a condition of attendance.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City, was open to extending the prohibition to those private, unlicensed child care providers operating in their private home.
“That becomes very problematic … if the state is dictating to a private individual what they can and can’t do in their own home,” said Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City.
Educators on the committee expressed concern for the health and safety of all children if some are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
People are also reading…
“As educators, we are extremely concerned about safety of our children,” said Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines. “We have to realize that all children … are together whether they are immunodeficiency challenged or very health. Children are getting COVID-19. They can become very, very sick and some die. One dead child is too much.”
The bill now is eligible for full House debate.
POLICE DECERTIFICATION: Legislation that would in some ways make it more difficult for police to be decertified was shelved by legislators who said they need to hear more information on the topic.
SF 2123 divided the law enforcement representatives who testified on the bill: an organization representing officers wrote and defended the bill, while police chiefs from Altoona and Cedar Rapids spoke in strong opposition to the proposal.
TAX CUTS ADVANCE: Senate Republicans advanced their proposal for individual and business income tax cuts through the tax policy committee, making it eligible for floor debate next week.
SSB 3074, which passed the Ways and Means committee on a party-line vote with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing, would gradually reduce all state taxes on income to 4 percent and eventually phase out the tax entirely, eliminate the state tax on retirement income, reduce the state tax on business income, and create a tax shift that would trigger funding for the state’s long-starved fund for conservation and water quality projects.
The state’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis agency has not yet published its analysis of the bill. Senate Republicans said according to their staff analysis, it would result in a tax reduction — and reduction in state revenue — of roughly $2 billion.
Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, who has been shepherding the Senate Republican plan, said it “modifies and modernizes our system for an economy of the future.”
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said he is concerned the reduction in revenue will make it difficult for the state to fund services in the future.
DEMOCRATS’ TAX PLAN: Statehouse Democrats said their proposal on tax policy will focus on reducing taxes for middle class and low-income workers, in part by expanding tax credits for parents and low-income workers.
The Democrats’ plan would double the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income workers. According to their analysis, a working mother with three children who works two jobs would get as much as an additional $6,600 per year.
The Democrats also plan to propose income tax rate reductions for middle- class workers. Those details are still being finalized, statehouse Democrats said.
Their plan also would increase the child care tax credit for any Iowan making less than $90,000 and remove the credit’s cliff effect. According to their analysis, on average a taxpayer with $40,000 in income would get an additional $600 to help cover child care costs.
“Our tax plan rewards work, not wealth,” said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville. “We want to give middle-class Iowans a tax cut, not millionaires and billionaires.”
PARENTAL RIGHTS: Legislation codifying a so-called parents’ bill of rights passed through the Senate Education Committee with bipartisan support.
SSB 3079 would guarantee parents’ access to curriculum, information related to teachers and other school workers, and records relating to their student, and it would prohibit requiring any student to engage in any instruction or activity that involves content that is obscene as defined by state law.
Supporters said the legislation largely writes into state laws policies that are already in place as a result of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, federal regulations and best practices that are already widely employed.
With its passage out of the education committee, the bill is eligible for consideration by the full Senate.
SPREAD THE (GAMBLING) WEALTH: State revenue from sports wagering would be shared among 84 counties not home to a casino under a bill that won subcommittee approval Thursday.
House State Government Chairman Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said that was the intent when he and former House Speaker Linda Upmeyer were drafting the sports gambling bill legislators approved in 2019. However, there was not agreement with the Senate.
Sports gambling yielded about $8 million in revenue for the state. After setting aside funds for gambling treatment programs, there is about $5.8 million in the fund, Kaufmann said. HSB 614 calls for dividing that money equally between the counties.
Under current law, eight-tenths of a percent of all gaming receipts, about $11 million, are distributed to the community endowment funds in non-casino counties.
Kaufmann said in Cedar County, which he represents, community endowment funds were used by the American Legion, Big Brother/Big Sister, school group and others.
“The funds are very well-utilized by the counties that contribute to the tax receipts that the state enjoys,” he said.
“Our folks also gamble, so we should have a fair shot at more of those dollars.”
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.