CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill prohibits licensed day cares from requiring vaccination

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:

NO VACCINATION REQUIRED: A bill that would allow in-home day care providers to decide whether or not to require children to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but prohibit licensed facilities from requiring the immunization, was approved 15-9 Thursday by the House Education Committee.

HF 2040 would prohibit any licensed day care, preK-12 or postsecondary school from requiring a COVID-19 immunization as a condition of attendance.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Henry Stone, R-Forest City, was open to extending the prohibition to those private, unlicensed child care providers operating in their private home.

“That becomes very problematic … if the state is dictating to a private individual what they can and can’t do in their own home,” said Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City.

Educators on the committee expressed concern for the health and safety of all children if some are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“As educators, we are extremely concerned about safety of our children,” said Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines. “We have to realize that all children … are together whether they are immunodeficiency challenged or very health. Children are getting COVID-19. They can become very, very sick and some die. One dead child is too much.”

The bill now is eligible for full House debate.

POLICE DECERTIFICATION: Legislation that would in some ways make it more difficult for police to be decertified was shelved by legislators who said they need to hear more information on the topic.

SF 2123 divided the law enforcement representatives who testified on the bill: an organization representing officers wrote and defended the bill, while police chiefs from Altoona and Cedar Rapids spoke in strong opposition to the proposal.

TAX CUTS ADVANCE: Senate Republicans advanced their proposal for individual and business income tax cuts through the tax policy committee, making it eligible for floor debate next week.

SSB 3074, which passed the Ways and Means committee on a party-line vote with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing, would gradually reduce all state taxes on income to 4 percent and eventually phase out the tax entirely, eliminate the state tax on retirement income, reduce the state tax on business income, and create a tax shift that would trigger funding for the state’s long-starved fund for conservation and water quality projects.

The state’s nonpartisan fiscal analysis agency has not yet published its analysis of the bill. Senate Republicans said according to their staff analysis, it would result in a tax reduction — and reduction in state revenue — of roughly $2 billion.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, who has been shepherding the Senate Republican plan, said it “modifies and modernizes our system for an economy of the future.”

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said he is concerned the reduction in revenue will make it difficult for the state to fund services in the future.

DEMOCRATS’ TAX PLAN: Statehouse Democrats said their proposal on tax policy will focus on reducing taxes for middle class and low-income workers, in part by expanding tax credits for parents and low-income workers.

The Democrats’ plan would double the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-income workers. According to their analysis, a working mother with three children who works two jobs would get as much as an additional $6,600 per year.

The Democrats also plan to propose income tax rate reductions for middle- class workers. Those details are still being finalized, statehouse Democrats said.

Their plan also would increase the child care tax credit for any Iowan making less than $90,000 and remove the credit’s cliff effect. According to their analysis, on average a taxpayer with $40,000 in income would get an additional $600 to help cover child care costs.

“Our tax plan rewards work, not wealth,” said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville. “We want to give middle-class Iowans a tax cut, not millionaires and billionaires.”

PARENTAL RIGHTS: Legislation codifying a so-called parents’ bill of rights passed through the Senate Education Committee with bipartisan support.

SSB 3079 would guarantee parents’ access to curriculum, information related to teachers and other school workers, and records relating to their student, and it would prohibit requiring any student to engage in any instruction or activity that involves content that is obscene as defined by state law.

Supporters said the legislation largely writes into state laws policies that are already in place as a result of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, federal regulations and best practices that are already widely employed.

With its passage out of the education committee, the bill is eligible for consideration by the full Senate.

SPREAD THE (GAMBLING) WEALTH: State revenue from sports wagering would be shared among 84 counties not home to a casino under a bill that won subcommittee approval Thursday.

House State Government Chairman Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, said that was the intent when he and former House Speaker Linda Upmeyer were drafting the sports gambling bill legislators approved in 2019. However, there was not agreement with the Senate.

Sports gambling yielded about $8 million in revenue for the state. After setting aside funds for gambling treatment programs, there is about $5.8 million in the fund, Kaufmann said. HSB 614 calls for dividing that money equally between the counties.

Under current law, eight-tenths of a percent of all gaming receipts, about $11 million, are distributed to the community endowment funds in non-casino counties.

Kaufmann said in Cedar County, which he represents, community endowment funds were used by the American Legion, Big Brother/Big Sister, school group and others.

“The funds are very well-utilized by the counties that contribute to the tax receipts that the state enjoys,” he said.

“Our folks also gamble, so we should have a fair shot at more of those dollars.”

