Capitol Digest: Bill makes faking drug test a crime

Members of a Senate Commerce subcommittee on Thursday approved legislation that would create a criminal offense for defrauding a drug or alcohol test in a private-sector workplace.

Business association representatives expressed concern because synthetic urine and urine additives available online are being used to circumvent tests designed to rid workplaces of drug or alcohol use that could create safety concerns.

“It’s a real thing,” said Jon Davis of the Iowa Association of Business & Industry. “We’re seeing more and more of this.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Study Bill 3013, which passed on a 2-1 vote, would create a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $65 to $625 for the first violation.

Daniel Zeno of the ACLU of Iowa said there were other options short of creating a criminal offense against someone trying to get a job when the state is struggling to deal with a shortage of skilled workers. Labor representatives questioned whether the approach would be an effective deterrent. Subcommittee chairman Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, said he was open to a suggestion that the bill be expanded to cover public employees as well as private workplaces. But he indicated he also would consider civil remedies rather than criminal penalties to address the problem.