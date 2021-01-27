CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill expands benefits for police, firefighters

Legislation to expand the 411 retirement system for police and firefighters to cover cumulative injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder, sidelined when the Legislature suspended its session because of COVID-19, is moving forward again.
Cities pushed back on the expansion of benefits, telling lawmakers the Legislature’ property tax limitations have tied their hands. They asked that if the benefits are expanded, the state renew its contribution to the retirement system.
However, in a State Government subcommittee, Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said cities already are covering the cost of the benefits for employees in the IPERS system.
“Those are city workers, not state workers,” she said, adding that’s why legislators ended the state contribution to the fund.
Another sticking point for public employers was a change that would cover injuries that occur over time, rather than limiting benefits to an injury at a specific time and place.
“It’s indefensible that the same injury covered for a one-time incident would not be covered it happens over the course of 20 years,” said House State Government Chairman Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.
He said he expects to take up the bill in full committee next week.
CHICKADEE CHECKOFF: More than 7,200 Iowa taxpayers helped boost wildlife conservation with donations to the Fish and Wildlife Fund on their state tax form in 2020. That’s about a half percent of Iowa taxpayers.
Commonly known as the Chickadee Checkoff, the fund allows Iowans to donate as little as $1 on their income tax forms to for wildlife conservation. Before the checkoff was created by the Legislature in 1980, so-called “nongame” wildlife had no dedicated funding.
Iowans donated a little under $150,000 on their 2019 tax forms, which translates to an average gift of $20.39 per donor, an increase from the previous year.
“If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.5 million for wildlife and natural resource conservation,” Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Stephanie Shepherd said.
The funds go directly to habitat development and restoration programs for some of Iowa’s most vulnerable animal species, she said. Nongame wildlife are the 1,000-plus species such as songbirds, bald eagles, salamanders, turtles, monarchs and bees and more that make up the majority of wildlife in Iowa.
HANDS-FREE: The use of hand-held electronic communication, such as cellphones, to write, send or view messages is prohibited while driving, according to current Iowa law. HF 75 would expand the restriction to prohibit the use of any device except in voice-activated or hands-free modes.
The bill would allow drivers to use route navigation apps and take calls on a hands-free devices.
That would give law enforcement and the public a clear interpretation of the law — “if the phone is in your hand, then you are in violation,” Jennifer Smith of StopDistractions.org told a House Transportation subcommittee.
In the 24 states, Washington, D.C., and three U.S. territories where hands-free laws have been enacted, Smith said, there have been marked drops in fatalities and crashes.
Smith also pointed to polling showing overwhelming support for hands-free laws. The public overwhelmingly supports hands-free laws because many people know someone who has been affected by a distracted driving tragedy, she said.
The bill will move to the full Transportation Committee with an amendment to exclude public utilities and ride-hailing networks, such as Uber, but include hand-held video games, said Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge.
CASINO TAX CUT: Iowa’s state-licensed casinos no longer would have to pay state tax on marketing promotions under a bill that cleared the Senate Ways and Means Committee on a 12-3 vote Tuesday.
Senate Study Bill 1027 would phase out the state tax over three years until it is eliminated by June 2024.
The cost of phasing out the promotions play tax — which is collected only in Iowa — would be about $25 million once the assessment ended, said Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport.
Democrats on the committee questioned the timing of the tax reduction at a time of budgetary uncertainty due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and also early in the session when majority Republicans have not spelled out their spending or tax cut expectations for the 2021 session.
LIMITATION ON ABUSE CASES LIFTED: Legislation that would give more time to bring criminal and civil charges against pedophiles who sexually abuse minors cleared a Senate Judiciary subcommittee Tuesday.
Senate Study Bill 1017 would eliminate Iowa’s statute of limitation on criminal and civil actions involving sexual abuse of children. Victim advocates told subcommittee members that Iowa lags behind other states when it comes to aiding childhood victims of sexual abuse by adults — oftentimes family members, teachers, clergy or other close associates as well as serial abusers.
However, representatives of defense attorneys and businesses expressed concern about the potential for liability from an allegation made about an incident that occurred decades ago without evidence still available for a defense.
Under Iowa law, criminal charges in child sex-abuse cases must be brought within 15 years after the victim turns 18, or until he or she turns 33.
For civil claims, a plaintiff must file suit within four years of discovering the abuse and the injury it caused.
In the past, senators have approved legislation proposing to change Iowa’s statute of limitations for child sexual abuse laws only to have it stalled in the House.
FOUR AND GROWING: A program that helps Iowans with disabilities and their loved ones to save money while protecting federal benefits such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid is celebrating its four-year anniversary.
Iowa’s Achieving a Better Life Experience program, IAble, allows those Iowans to save more than $2,000, the previous limit, explained State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald.
Now they can protect their funds from the benefit resource limits. Account owners can use their funds to pay for qualified disability-related expenses such as food, housing, transportation and assistive technology.
There also are tax advantages for account owners and their families and friends, Fitzgerald said. Any Iowa taxpayer can deduct up to $3,474 in contributions to an IAble account from their 2021 adjusted gross income. Earnings on investments are federally tax-deferred and tax-free if used for qualified disability-related expenses.
The program has grown to hold more than $8.3 million in assets across 979 accounts.
For more information, visit IAble.gov or call (888) 609-8910.
PRISON INMATE DIES OF COVID-19: The state Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced that another prison inmate has died, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other pre-existing medical conditions.
Harold Arthur Duncan, 89, was pronounced dead at 11:12 a.m. Tuesday in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.
Duncan had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder conviction from Clay County. His sentence began on Jan. 13, 2004.
According to the corrections agency website, 14 inmates have died from complications related to the coronavirus pandemic.