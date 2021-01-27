CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill expands benefits for police, firefighters

Legislation to expand the 411 retirement system for police and firefighters to cover cumulative injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder, sidelined when the Legislature suspended its session because of COVID-19, is moving forward again.

Cities pushed back on the expansion of benefits, telling lawmakers the Legislature’ property tax limitations have tied their hands. They asked that if the benefits are expanded, the state renew its contribution to the retirement system.

However, in a State Government subcommittee, Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, said cities already are covering the cost of the benefits for employees in the IPERS system.

“Those are city workers, not state workers,” she said, adding that’s why legislators ended the state contribution to the fund.

Another sticking point for public employers was a change that would cover injuries that occur over time, rather than limiting benefits to an injury at a specific time and place.

“It’s indefensible that the same injury covered for a one-time incident would not be covered it happens over the course of 20 years,” said House State Government Chairman Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.

He said he expects to take up the bill in full committee next week.