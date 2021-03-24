CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill bars businesses from microchipping workers

Businesses would be barred from requiring workers to be implanted with a microchip under legislation approved by an Iowa House subcommittee.
Republican and Democratic legislators, as well as a union lobbyist, expressed their support for the proposal.
Peter Hird, a lobbyist for the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, called the bill a “forward-thinking” way to protect workers’ rights. HF 259 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HF259 advanced to become eligible for consideration by the full Senate Judiciary Committee. It has already passed the House on a unanimous, 91-0 vote.
CHILD CARE GRANTS: A proposal to create a child care workforce matching grant program was approved by the Senate’s human resources committee.
The legislation does not create funding for the program. But Sen. Jesse Green, R- Harcourt, said Gov. Kim Reynolds has pledged $7 million from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funding toward the proposed grant program.
HF 301 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=HF301 is now eligible for debate by the full Senate. It previously passed the House by a 92-2 vote.
AUDIO TELEHEALTH: Health care providers would be allowed to use audio-only methods of communication when conducting tele-health services under legislation that was approved by the Senate’s human resources committee.
Sen. Mark Costello, R- Imogene, called audio-only tele-health “a viable option” for when a video call is not possible, for instance when an internet connection may not be strong enough.
HF 431 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=HF431 is now eligible for debate by the full Senate. It previously passed the House on a unanimous, 92-0 vote.
SURGICAL MESH SETTLEMENT: Attorney General Tom Miller and 47 attorneys general have reached a $188.6 million multistate settlement with Boston Scientific Corp. to resolve allegations of deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women.
Iowa’s share of the settlement is $1,947,420.
“Boston Scientific failed to disclose the risks of these devices,” Miller said. “As a result, women suffered serious complications, and in some cases permanent injury.”
Surgical mesh is a synthetic woven fabric that is implanted in the pelvic floor to treat common health conditions in women such as stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. These are common conditions faced by women due to a weakening in their pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age or other factors.
The complaint alleges that Boston misrepresented the safety of these products by failing to disclose the full range of potential serious and irreversible complications caused by mesh, including chronic pain, voiding dysfunction, and new onset of incontinence.
Miller’s office has reached previous settlements with C.R. Bard and Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary Ethicon Inc. over their deceptive marketing of transvaginal surgical mesh devices.
The Boston Scientific settlement provides comprehensive injunctive relief. Under the terms of the settlement, Boston is required to enact several reforms in its marketing, training and clinical trials.
SPEND IT: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald wants Iowans to get the most out of gift cards they receive and ensure it doesn’t end up as unclaimed property.
“Resist saving it for a later day” because some retailers won’t honor a gift card after a certain period of time, and consumers who spend less than the face value on an initial visit may find they are unable to use the balance later, he said.
Fitzgerald offers these tips:
- Save the receipt. Keeping the gift card receipt can be helpful if you run into problems with the card.
- Treat gift cards like cash. Report a lost or stolen gift card to the card’s issuer immediately.
- Read the gift card’s terms and conditions. Some cards expire, while other companies may charge fees — depleting the value of the card.
- Use the card promptly to reduce the likelihood it will be lost, stolen or reduced in value.
As much as 3% of gift card dollars are never redeemed, according to an estimate from the Mercator Advisory Group.
Consumers with questions or concerns regarding an expired gift card may contact the State Treasurer’s Office.at upreport@tos.iowa.gov.
