Capitol Digest: Bill adjusts welfare work requirements

Zaun’s proposal, which also was enthusiastically supported by Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, would allow individuals in Iowa’s medical cannabidiol program to purchase product containing up to 25 milligrams of THC over a 90-day period. The board has recommended a limit of 4.5 grams over 90 days, which advocates for the program and its patients say is too little.

BOTTLE BILLSA bill to expand Iowa’s bottle bill and double the handling fee for redemption center, and another to end the 40-year run of can and bottle recycling won subcommittee approval, making them eligible for committee discussion.

Opening discussion on HSB 507 Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, acknowledged the many people consider the bottle bill the third rail of Iowa politics.” His bill would expand the variety of containers included in the bottle bill and, over time, move it out of grocery stores. It also would double the handling fee for redemption centers as a way to keep them financially solvent. The number of redemption centers has fallen from 64 to 47 in the past year, a lobbyist for the Iowa Recycling Association said.

Opposition came from several parties, including grocers who said doubling the handling fee would cost them as much as $15 million a year.