CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill addresses manufactured home parks

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022:
MANUFACTURED HOUSING: An Iowa House Judiciary subcommittee unanimously signed off on a proposal to address concerns about manufactured housing and the relationships between tenants and owners of manufactured home parks.
An amendment to House File 833 represents a compromise that lawmakers said offers more protections to residents of manufactured home parks.
Purchases of the parks by out-of-state investment firms have resulted in a number of problems, including large rent increases, according to tenants.
Matt Chapman of Waukee said rent has nearly doubled in the three years the Legislature has been working on legislative solutions. Tenants, he said, are victims of a business model “to exploit as much wealth as you can.”
The bill, with the amendment, “is a good step forward,” he said.
People are also reading…
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office didn’t see it that way. The bill doesn’t address some of the predatory practices that led to the legislation, Assistant Attorney General Nathan Blake said.
“The playing field is tilted against mobile homeowners,” he said. “Our evaluation is, this is worse than the status quo.”
Subcommittee members — Republican Reps. Brian Lohse of Bondurant and Steve Holt of Denison and Democratic Rep. Ross Wilburn of Ames — agreed the amendment was a move in the right direction and forwarded the bill to the full Judiciary Committee.
“It’s not everything I want … and some things I don’t want,” Lohse said. “I’m not going to say this is the greatest bill in the world, but I’ve voted for a lot less.”
VOTER REGISTRATION: Iowa high schools are being encouraged to conduct voter registration drives Feb. 22, the birthday of President George Washington.
“Engaging young people in civics is a great way to inspire them to be active citizens throughout their lives,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said.
State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote, and there are more than 3,500 17-year-olds currently registered to vote.
Those teens can participate in the upcoming June primary elections if they turn 18 by the time of the November general election, Pate said.
LONG TRAINS: Trains in Iowa would be limited to about 127 cars under a bill approved by the House Transportation Committee on an 18-1 vote.
House File 278 would prohibit trains longer than 8,500 feet, or 1.6 miles, Rep. David Maxwell, R-Gibson, said. Train length is an issue of safety versus efficiency, and the bill would improve safety, he said.
Some people, he added, see it as a collective bargaining issue. Most railroad companies registered on the bill opposed it. A labor union representing rail workers supported it.
NO-NAME PLATES: Legislation to remove county names from license plates was scaled back by the House Transportation Committee, which voted to approve generic plates only when cars are registered in a county other than the residence of the vehicle owner.
House File 618, which is similar to Senate Study Bill 3045, originally called for doing away with county names on plates.
A survey of sheriffs and deputies found that 77% supported keeping county names on license plates, but their lobbyist said it is a lower priority than requiring plates on the front and back of vehicles.
The DOT estimates removing county names could save $242,000 over a 10-year cycle because universal plates would allow the DOT to send plates where needed when there are supply chain issues.
As amended, county names would be continued, Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, said.
However, if a vehicle was registered in a county other than the owner’s residence, the owner could opt for a generic plate rather than one with the name of that county.
When dealers provide titling and registration as a service, the plates carry the name of the county where the vehicle was purchased rather than where the owner lives.
“I’m old-school. I want the (county) numbers on the plate, but I don’t think I’m going to get that,” Rep. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, said while encouraging support for the bill.
PUBLIC HEARING: The Iowa House will have a public hearing on its flat tax proposal, House File 2317, at 5 p.m. Monday in Room 103 of the Capitol.
Speaking time will be two minutes per person and will alternate between pro and con. Written comments are encouraged. People wishing to speak must be at the hearing.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the legislative website. To sign up to speak or to leave comments, visit https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings.
ISRAEL BOYCOTT: The House State Government Committee approved a bill to expand the scope of an Iowa law restricting the investment of public funds in companies that refuse to engage in commerce with Israel, boycott Israel or people doing business there.
House Study Bill 639 expands the definition of a business to apply to a wholly owned subsidiary, majority-owned subsidiary, parent company or affiliate of such company.
In 2016, the Legislature stated it did not support “boycotts and related tactics that have become a tool of economic warfare that threaten the sovereignty” of United States allies, including Israel.
VACCINE MANDATE LAWSUIT: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa and the other eight states that sued the federal government over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers are exploring their legal options and may soon announce their next legal steps.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a ruling that allowed the COVID vaccine requirement for health care workers to remain in place, even as it struck down a similar requirement for large businesses.
“We’re continuing to review our options and what our next steps are. And I think you will see shortly the direction that we’re moving,” Reynolds told reporters.
When asked if Reynolds would support legislation targeting vaccine mandates, she said her focus is on the state’s legal challenges.
UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: A proposal to reduce the duration of state unemployment benefits and require more work searches to earn benefits passed along party lines in the Senate labor and business committee, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing.
Democrats warned against unintended consequences and the potential for making it harder for unemployed Iowans to receive benefits while trying to find a new job.
Republicans said the changes would modernize Iowa’s unemployment system and help encourage and assist Iowans to find new work.
SSB 3096 is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate.
RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: Religious institutions would be treated the same as businesses and other entities during a public health emergency under legislation that advanced in the Senate.
The motivation for Senate File 2170 came out of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that people could not gather in-person for church services, but some types of businesses were allowed to remain open, albeit with social distancing requirements.
Opponents of the bill, including multiple business groups, expressed the concern that some of the language in the bill could make it easier for an individual or business to discriminate against someone based on their religious beliefs.
Supporters of the bill said the language matches what’s in state law or legal precedence in 31 other states, as well as federal regulations. They said the language in those states has not been used to discriminate, and has in fact helped individuals from minority religions in the United States.
Republican Sens. Julian Garrett and Craig Williams advanced the bill, making it eligible for consideration by the Senate committee on local government.
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.