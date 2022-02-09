CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill addresses manufactured home parks

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022:

MANUFACTURED HOUSING: An Iowa House Judiciary subcommittee unanimously signed off on a proposal to address concerns about manufactured housing and the relationships between tenants and owners of manufactured home parks.

An amendment to House File 833 represents a compromise that lawmakers said offers more protections to residents of manufactured home parks.

Purchases of the parks by out-of-state investment firms have resulted in a number of problems, including large rent increases, according to tenants.

Matt Chapman of Waukee said rent has nearly doubled in the three years the Legislature has been working on legislative solutions. Tenants, he said, are victims of a business model “to exploit as much wealth as you can.”

The bill, with the amendment, “is a good step forward,” he said.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office didn’t see it that way. The bill doesn’t address some of the predatory practices that led to the legislation, Assistant Attorney General Nathan Blake said.

“The playing field is tilted against mobile homeowners,” he said. “Our evaluation is, this is worse than the status quo.”

Subcommittee members — Republican Reps. Brian Lohse of Bondurant and Steve Holt of Denison and Democratic Rep. Ross Wilburn of Ames — agreed the amendment was a move in the right direction and forwarded the bill to the full Judiciary Committee.

“It’s not everything I want … and some things I don’t want,” Lohse said. “I’m not going to say this is the greatest bill in the world, but I’ve voted for a lot less.”

VOTER REGISTRATION: Iowa high schools are being encouraged to conduct voter registration drives Feb. 22, the birthday of President George Washington.

“Engaging young people in civics is a great way to inspire them to be active citizens throughout their lives,” Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said.

State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote, and there are more than 3,500 17-year-olds currently registered to vote.

Those teens can participate in the upcoming June primary elections if they turn 18 by the time of the November general election, Pate said.

LONG TRAINS: Trains in Iowa would be limited to about 127 cars under a bill approved by the House Transportation Committee on an 18-1 vote.

House File 278 would prohibit trains longer than 8,500 feet, or 1.6 miles, Rep. David Maxwell, R-Gibson, said. Train length is an issue of safety versus efficiency, and the bill would improve safety, he said.

Some people, he added, see it as a collective bargaining issue. Most railroad companies registered on the bill opposed it. A labor union representing rail workers supported it.

NO-NAME PLATES: Legislation to remove county names from license plates was scaled back by the House Transportation Committee, which voted to approve generic plates only when cars are registered in a county other than the residence of the vehicle owner.

House File 618, which is similar to Senate Study Bill 3045, originally called for doing away with county names on plates.

A survey of sheriffs and deputies found that 77% supported keeping county names on license plates, but their lobbyist said it is a lower priority than requiring plates on the front and back of vehicles.

The DOT estimates removing county names could save $242,000 over a 10-year cycle because universal plates would allow the DOT to send plates where needed when there are supply chain issues.

As amended, county names would be continued, Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, said.

However, if a vehicle was registered in a county other than the owner’s residence, the owner could opt for a generic plate rather than one with the name of that county.

When dealers provide titling and registration as a service, the plates carry the name of the county where the vehicle was purchased rather than where the owner lives.

“I’m old-school. I want the (county) numbers on the plate, but I don’t think I’m going to get that,” Rep. Steve Hansen, D-Sioux City, said while encouraging support for the bill.

PUBLIC HEARING: The Iowa House will have a public hearing on its flat tax proposal, House File 2317, at 5 p.m. Monday in Room 103 of the Capitol.

Speaking time will be two minutes per person and will alternate between pro and con. Written comments are encouraged. People wishing to speak must be at the hearing.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the legislative website. To sign up to speak or to leave comments, visit https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees/publicHearings.

ISRAEL BOYCOTT: The House State Government Committee approved a bill to expand the scope of an Iowa law restricting the investment of public funds in companies that refuse to engage in commerce with Israel, boycott Israel or people doing business there.

House Study Bill 639 expands the definition of a business to apply to a wholly owned subsidiary, majority-owned subsidiary, parent company or affiliate of such company.

In 2016, the Legislature stated it did not support “boycotts and related tactics that have become a tool of economic warfare that threaten the sovereignty” of United States allies, including Israel.

VACCINE MANDATE LAWSUIT: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa and the other eight states that sued the federal government over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers are exploring their legal options and may soon announce their next legal steps.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently issued a ruling that allowed the COVID vaccine requirement for health care workers to remain in place, even as it struck down a similar requirement for large businesses.

“We’re continuing to review our options and what our next steps are. And I think you will see shortly the direction that we’re moving,” Reynolds told reporters.

When asked if Reynolds would support legislation targeting vaccine mandates, she said her focus is on the state’s legal challenges.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: A proposal to reduce the duration of state unemployment benefits and require more work searches to earn benefits passed along party lines in the Senate labor and business committee, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing.

Democrats warned against unintended consequences and the potential for making it harder for unemployed Iowans to receive benefits while trying to find a new job.

Republicans said the changes would modernize Iowa’s unemployment system and help encourage and assist Iowans to find new work.

SSB 3096 is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate.

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: Religious institutions would be treated the same as businesses and other entities during a public health emergency under legislation that advanced in the Senate.

The motivation for Senate File 2170 came out of the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered that people could not gather in-person for church services, but some types of businesses were allowed to remain open, albeit with social distancing requirements.

Opponents of the bill, including multiple business groups, expressed the concern that some of the language in the bill could make it easier for an individual or business to discriminate against someone based on their religious beliefs.

Supporters of the bill said the language matches what’s in state law or legal precedence in 31 other states, as well as federal regulations. They said the language in those states has not been used to discriminate, and has in fact helped individuals from minority religions in the United States.

Republican Sens. Julian Garrett and Craig Williams advanced the bill, making it eligible for consideration by the Senate committee on local government.

