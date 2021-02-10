CAPITOL DIGEST: Bill abolishes compensation boards

Left-lane “camping” is addressed in Iowa law, but there is no penalty, said Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake. Law enforcement officials have told him adding a penalty may help maintain traffic flow and safety by keeping the left lane open for passing.

Many truck companies regulate the speed of their vehicles, Worthan said, which can lead to traffic backups when a truck doing 67.8 mph passes one traveling at 68.2 mph.

“That takes long enough to frustrate a whole lot of people,” Worthan said. “This might make those folks think twice about pulling out in the left lane and impeding traffic, especially on a football Saturday on I-80.”

“I’m OK with the bill,” said Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, “but it’s probably not the most pressing thing we’re going to do this year.”

HOUSING BILL ADVANCES: Members of the Senate Local Government Committee on Tuesday gave bipartisan support to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to expand affordable housing options in Iowa.

SSB 1142 would create up to $15 million annually in new tax credits for developers of low-income housing as well as remove the $3 million cap on revenue for local housing trust funds — allowing more money to flow to those agencies.