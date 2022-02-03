CAPITOL DIGEST: Average daily cost per inmate is $94

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:

PRISON COSTS: The average cost to house an inmate in the Iowa Department of Corrections facilities system ranged from $23,325 at the North Central Correctional Facility at Rockwell City to $63,143 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for the year ended June 30, 2020, according to a report from the Iowa Auditor’s Office. General fund expenditures for the nine Corrections’ institutions were $287 million.

The auditor also reported the average daily cost per inmate of $94.21 for the year was 1% less than the average daily cost per inmate of $95.16 for the year ended June 30, 2016. The average number of inmates increased 2.8% over the five-year period, from 8,094 in 2016 to 8,320 in 2020.

LINE OF SUCCESSION: A House State Government subcommittee moved legislation establishing a line of succession in the event the governor’s office becomes vacant due to illness, death or removal of the governor.

Under HSB 582, the state constitution would be amended to say that if the governor is temporarily unable to fulfill the office’s duties, the lieutenant governor will act as governor until the governor can resume his or her duties. If the governor leaves the office permanently or dies, the lieutenant governor becomes governor for the remainder of the governor’s term and the lieutenant governor’s office is vacant, clearing the way for the lieutenant governor to appoint a successor.

The lack of a clear line of succession became apparent when former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned in 2017 to become ambassador to China. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a formal ruling that stated upon her move, Reynolds did not have the authority to name a new lieutenant governor. She named Adam Gregg her “acting” lieutenant governor.

HSB 582 is the same as SJR 15, which also has been advanced by a Senate subcommittee.

CAPITOL COVID: Iowa legislative offices reported Wednesday there had been four more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours. In the previous three weeks, five cases had been reported.

COVID-19 reporting is optional at the Capitol.

INMATE DIES: Kenneth David Fransen, 74, died Jan. 31 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. He had been serving a five-year maximum term beginning Jan. 6, 2021, for operating while intoxicated, third or subsequent offense from Osceola County.

JACKPOT: The Iowa Lottery added $99 million to the Iowa general fund in fiscal 2021 based on $452 million in ticket sales, CEO Matt Strawn told the House Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday.

In addition, $2.5 million went to the Veterans Trust Fund and $200,000 to the Survivor Benefits Fund.

For every dollar of sales, 22 cents goes into the state treasury while 64 cents goes to player prizes. Seven cents goes to the Lottery retailers and another seven cents covers overhead, he said.

Strawn warned that sales are unlikely to match the $452 million because of what he called “the randomness of jackpots.” Large Megamillions and Powerball jackpots in January 2021 exceeded sales for the rest of the year.

GARBAGE SEARCHES: A bill in response to an Iowa Supreme Court decision that warrantless searches of trash cans outside people’s homes constitute an unreasonable search and seizure moved through a Senate Judiciary subcommittee.

In that case, a Clear Lake man appealed a judgment and sentence entered on his convictions on drug possession charges because the district court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence obtained from a warrantless search of his garbage containers set out for trash collection. The garbage would be considered abandoned property. A peace officer could conduct a search of the garbage without applying for a search warrant.

County attorneys favor SF 2111, law enforcement is undecided and the Iowa Association for Justice opposed the change.

ON PAUSE: Legislators called a bill to require the Department of Human Services to refer cases of suspected fraud to the Department of Inspections and Appeals a wasted effort because it’s already being done.

“We have a pretty robust process in place,” DHS lobbyist Carrie Malone told a House Human Services subcommittee on HSB 503.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is a waste of paper and a waste of time,” Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, said. Rep. Rob Bacon, R-Slater, agreed that the steps proposed are in current law.

Subcommittee Chairwoman Brooke Boden, R-Indianola, said she will pause action on the bill while she consults with Human Services Committee Chairwoman Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge.

MEDICATION ABORTIONS: “There are not many things that we disagree on under the Dome, but abortion is one of them, and I’m OK with that,” Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said during a House Human Services subcommittee hearing on a proposal to regulate medication abortion.

HF2119 would require that abortion-inducing medication be dispensed in a health care setting. That would prohibit Iowans from receiving those pills via the mail. According to the Department of Human Services, nearly 80% of the 4,057 abortions in Iowa in 2020 were medication abortions, up from 68% the previous year.

“We simply don’t need this bill, Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said. “I almost feel silly that we’re sitting here discussing it” because medical studies have made it clear that medication abortion is safe. “This is just an attempt to make access to abortion difficult.”

Iowa law requires women to have an ultrasound before an abortion and they must have a prescription to receive the abortion-inducing medication, Wessel-Kroeschell said.

The bill now goes to the full committee.

