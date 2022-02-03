CAPITOL DIGEST: Average daily cost per inmate is $94

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday:
PRISON COSTS: The average cost to house an inmate in the Iowa Department of Corrections facilities system ranged from $23,325 at the North Central Correctional Facility at Rockwell City to $63,143 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale for the year ended June 30, 2020, according to a report from the Iowa Auditor’s Office. General fund expenditures for the nine Corrections’ institutions were $287 million.
The auditor also reported the average daily cost per inmate of $94.21 for the year was 1% less than the average daily cost per inmate of $95.16 for the year ended June 30, 2016. The average number of inmates increased 2.8% over the five-year period, from 8,094 in 2016 to 8,320 in 2020.
LINE OF SUCCESSION: A House State Government subcommittee moved legislation establishing a line of succession in the event the governor’s office becomes vacant due to illness, death or removal of the governor.
Under HSB 582, the state constitution would be amended to say that if the governor is temporarily unable to fulfill the office’s duties, the lieutenant governor will act as governor until the governor can resume his or her duties. If the governor leaves the office permanently or dies, the lieutenant governor becomes governor for the remainder of the governor’s term and the lieutenant governor’s office is vacant, clearing the way for the lieutenant governor to appoint a successor.
The lack of a clear line of succession became apparent when former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned in 2017 to become ambassador to China. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a formal ruling that stated upon her move, Reynolds did not have the authority to name a new lieutenant governor. She named Adam Gregg her “acting” lieutenant governor.
HSB 582 is the same as SJR 15, which also has been advanced by a Senate subcommittee.
CAPITOL COVID: Iowa legislative offices reported Wednesday there had been four more positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the previous 24 hours. In the previous three weeks, five cases had been reported.
COVID-19 reporting is optional at the Capitol.
INMATE DIES: Kenneth David Fransen, 74, died Jan. 31 at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. He had been serving a five-year maximum term beginning Jan. 6, 2021, for operating while intoxicated, third or subsequent offense from Osceola County.
JACKPOT: The Iowa Lottery added $99 million to the Iowa general fund in fiscal 2021 based on $452 million in ticket sales, CEO Matt Strawn told the House Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee on Wednesday.
In addition, $2.5 million went to the Veterans Trust Fund and $200,000 to the Survivor Benefits Fund.
For every dollar of sales, 22 cents goes into the state treasury while 64 cents goes to player prizes. Seven cents goes to the Lottery retailers and another seven cents covers overhead, he said.
Strawn warned that sales are unlikely to match the $452 million because of what he called “the randomness of jackpots.” Large Megamillions and Powerball jackpots in January 2021 exceeded sales for the rest of the year.
GARBAGE SEARCHES: A bill in response to an Iowa Supreme Court decision that warrantless searches of trash cans outside people’s homes constitute an unreasonable search and seizure moved through a Senate Judiciary subcommittee.
In that case, a Clear Lake man appealed a judgment and sentence entered on his convictions on drug possession charges because the district court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence obtained from a warrantless search of his garbage containers set out for trash collection. The garbage would be considered abandoned property. A peace officer could conduct a search of the garbage without applying for a search warrant.
County attorneys favor SF 2111, law enforcement is undecided and the Iowa Association for Justice opposed the change.
ON PAUSE: Legislators called a bill to require the Department of Human Services to refer cases of suspected fraud to the Department of Inspections and Appeals a wasted effort because it’s already being done.
“We have a pretty robust process in place,” DHS lobbyist Carrie Malone told a House Human Services subcommittee on HSB 503.
“As far as I’m concerned, this is a waste of paper and a waste of time,” Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, said. Rep. Rob Bacon, R-Slater, agreed that the steps proposed are in current law.
Subcommittee Chairwoman Brooke Boden, R-Indianola, said she will pause action on the bill while she consults with Human Services Committee Chairwoman Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge.
MEDICATION ABORTIONS: “There are not many things that we disagree on under the Dome, but abortion is one of them, and I’m OK with that,” Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said during a House Human Services subcommittee hearing on a proposal to regulate medication abortion.
HF2119 would require that abortion-inducing medication be dispensed in a health care setting. That would prohibit Iowans from receiving those pills via the mail. According to the Department of Human Services, nearly 80% of the 4,057 abortions in Iowa in 2020 were medication abortions, up from 68% the previous year.
“We simply don’t need this bill, Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said. “I almost feel silly that we’re sitting here discussing it” because medical studies have made it clear that medication abortion is safe. “This is just an attempt to make access to abortion difficult.”
Iowa law requires women to have an ultrasound before an abortion and they must have a prescription to receive the abortion-inducing medication, Wessel-Kroeschell said.
The bill now goes to the full committee.
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.