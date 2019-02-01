A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items.
Auditor can audit
The Iowa Accountancy Examining Board has announced the ability of the State Auditor’s Office to perform its audit work is not impacted by the professional background of the person elected to lead it.
That was an issue in the 2018 campaign as Republican Auditor Mary Mosiman’s campaign suggested, because her Democratic challenger Rob Sand was an attorney and not a CPA, the office would not be able to conduct audits, and that would cost the state millions.
The Accountancy Board wrote Sand’s status “neither violates the laws or rules administered by the board; nor does it subject individual CPAs or LPAs continuing to work for the Auditor’s Office to criminal penalties or regulatory scrutiny by the mere fact of their continued employment and performance of their duties in a manner that is otherwise consistent with applicable professional standards.”
State fossil
House Joint Resolution 4 would designate the fossil crinoid as the state fossil.
The fossil crinoid, also referred to as the sea lily, is a symbol of the state’s geological and paleontological heritage, has provided economic benefits to the state as a source of limestone and is recognized for its completeness and beauty worldwide, according to the proposal by Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City.
Bottle bill
Rep. Andy McKean, R-Anamosa, is proposing to expand the state bottle deposit law to include coffee, tea and water in sealed containers.
The bill also would increase the handling fee that a dealer, dealer agent or redemption center will charge a distributor from 1 cent to 2 cents.
School lunches
A bill introduced by Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield, would require public schools to offer a daily vegetarian entree option for breakfast and lunch program.
It also would require that by July 1, 50 percent of the food sold or provided by the district be certified organic. That would increase to 100 percent by July 1, 2022
