CAPITOL DIGEST: Attorney general warns of romance scams

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022:

AFFAIRS OF THE HEART: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office is warning Iowans about romance scams that totaled $547 million in losses last year — an 80% increase from 2020.

Reports of romance scams from victims ages 18 to 29 increased more than tenfold from 2017 to 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Victims ages 70 and older reported the highest individual median losses at $9,000, compared to $750 for the 18 to 29 age group.

The FTC reports an increase in romance scammers luring consumers into phony cryptocurrency investment schemes, leading to $139 million in losses in 2021, more than any other payment amount. The median loss was nearly $10,000.

Despite the increase, consumers continued to most often report sending money to romance scammers by using gift cards, with about a quarter of 2021 reports citing gift cards as a payment method.

To address the problem, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller will host a free webinar, “Romance Scams: Broken Hearts and Empty Pockets,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, which is Valentine’s Day. Register at https://www.naag.org/event/romance-scams/.

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: A bill to prohibit government entities from “burdening” a person’s free expression of religion received mostly supportive comments Thursday, but the Iowa Association of School Boards warned it could prove costly for taxpayers.

House Study Bill 677 would prohibit governmental entities from treating religious conduct more restrictively than any secular conduct of comparable risk.

“I think the need for this bill became evident during the pandemic,” Tom Chapman of the Iowa Catholic Conference told legislators. Although Gov. Kim Reynolds did not restrict worship gatherings, church members in other states were prohibited from gathering even as secular businesses remained open.

“That wasn’t right. From our perspective, this is a First Amendment issue, a very fundamental right in our Constitution,” he said. “It’s too bad we need this bill.”

Siobhan Schneider of the school board association said schools already are required to submit extensive reports on complaints of infringements on religious expression. Also, creating a private cause of action and allowing individuals to collect punitive damages “would result in taxpayer dollars being spent to pay private damages.”

“I suppose if you’re really careful about respecting religious liberty you don’t have to worry about being dinged,” Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, said.

Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said Iowa didn’t see the problems that worshippers faced in other states, “but we also aren’t going to have Gov. Reynolds forever.”

The bill now goes to the full Judiciary Committee.

SUPERVISOR ELECTIONS: A bill going through the Legislature would mandate counties with a population of over 60,000 to have supervisors represent districts in the county instead of the county at large.

House Study Bill 659 was approved in subcommittee Thursday morning, which recommended passage with amendment.

Counties that would be affected if the bill is adopted would be counties that have boards made up of at-large members, including Johnson, Black Hawk, Scott and Dubuque counties.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, introduced the bill, which would require larger counties to use “plan three” in electing supervisors. The plan requires supervisors be elected from single-member, equal-population districts, as is done in Linn County.

The bill says that counties with a population over 60,000 or more as of July 1, 2022, would not be required to elect supervisors under the new plan until the 2024 elections.

NEW OMBUDSMAN: The Legislative Council selected Bernardo Granwehr to be the state ombudsman. A former staffer in the Auditor’s Office, Granwehr now works for the Iowa Utilities Board.

He’ll start his duties later this month. His appointment becomes official July 1.

