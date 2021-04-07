Capitol digest: April is National Public Health Week

The first full week of April is recognized as National Public Health Week. The National Public Health conference is being held virtually all week with the theme of “Building Bridges to Better Health.”

The Public Health Conference of Iowa is also taking place this week and offers the opportunity for public health professionals from across the state to connect on issues facing Iowans.

Both conferences will highlight the contribution of public health workers over the past pandemic year.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is “incredibly grateful for new and existing partnerships at the federal level,” said Kelly Garcia, the department’s interim director.

Even during the pandemic, she said, the department continued to offer programs on infectious disease investigation and provide oversight of such activities as substance use disorder prevention and treatment, emergency medical services, maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention, tobacco use prevention and environmental health.

UPDATING VOTER ROLLS: Registered voters who did not participate in the 2020 general election will soon receive the mailing to confirm their residential address.