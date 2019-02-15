A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019:
BAR CODES: House members are working on legislation to avoid discrepancies in how absentee mail-in ballots are counted.
The situation arose in House District 55 where 29 ballots were not counted because they arrived in the Winneshiek County Auditor’s Office after the election deadline without appropriate postmarks or tracking bar codes.
Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, who chaired a special Election Contest Committee that looked into the House 55 race, is working with Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, on legislation that likely will require what is known as an Intelligent Mail Barcode applied by auditors to track ballots.
If all counties used the IMb, Holt said, auditors could know if ballots were mailed ahead of the deadline.
“I think that would solve all the issues,” Holt said, adding, “I would love for us to never be in that position again.”
Because the election was contested by Decorah Democrat Kayla Koether, the GOP-controlled House had to vote to determine the outcome. It seated incumbent Republican Rep. Michael Bergan of Dorchester.
RUNOFF ELECTIONS: Closely contested primary elections would be decided by another election instead of by party activists under legislation advanced by a Senate subcommittee.
Under current law, if no candidate in a primary election receives at least 35 percent of the vote, party activists elect their nominee at a state convention.
The most recent example of this at the state level was the 2018 Republican primary for state agriculture secretary. No candidate received 35 percent of the Republican primary vote, so the nominee was chosen by delegates at the state convention. Mike Naig was the winner at convention after multiple rounds of voting.
Sen. Brad Zaun. R-Urbandale, was involved in a similar situation when he ran for Congress in 2014. He was the top vote-getter in a field of primary candidates but did not reach 35 percent. So the affair was settled at convention, where, after multiple rounds of voting, delegates ultimately nominated David Young.
Zaun’s bill, Senate File 36, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf36 would instead require a runoff election between the two highest vote-getters in the primary election.
Zaun insisted his is not a “sore loser” proposal. Rather, he said, he feels elections should be decided by voters, not party activists.
Opponents, including local governments, cited the high cost of elections and the additional expenses runoff elections would create.
FREE EXPRESSION: Two Republicans on a House subcommittee have moved forward House File 241 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGI/88/HF241.pdf that would require the Board of Regents to adopt a statement of free expression.
It should be modeled on and “at least as committed to protecting free expression” as the one adopted by the University of Chicago.
Rep. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, suggested a resolution encouraging the regents adopt such a policy rather than the Legislature passing a law. That would give the regents the opportunity to show leadership on the issue, he said.
A similar law, Senate Study Bill 1099, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SSB1099 was approved by a Senate subcommittee and is eligible for consideration by the full Senate Education Committee.
TRAFFIC CAMERAS: Traffic cameras used to catch and ticket speeders would be banned under legislation advanced by a Senate subcommittee.
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, introduced the legislation as the latest in his annual attempt to ban the automatic traffic enforcement cameras. He said he plans to move it through the Senate Judiciary Committee that he chairs.
Zaun’s proposal, Senate Study Bill 1004, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=ssb1004 was supported by the Iowa chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, whose representative said traffic cameras violate due process and amount to a cash grab by government agencies and the companies that make the cameras.
Opponents, including law enforcement officials and government organizations, said they would support adding restrictions or regulations to traffic camera use, but want to keep them as an option to help create safer driving conditions.
