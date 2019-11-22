ABOVE-NORMAL PRECIPITATION: Average rainfall in Iowa was more than 2 inches above normal from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019, according to a panel of state and federal experts who produce a water summary for Iowa.
The above-normal precipitation made the past 18 months the wettest period on record for Iowa, said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the state Department of Natural Resources.
For the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, Iowa averaged 42.58 inches of precipitation — 7.31 inches above the statewide 30-year climatological normal. Also, temperatures averaged 46.6 degrees, 1.8 degrees below normal.
“This has resulted in plenty of soil moisture and shallow groundwater heading into the winter months,” Hall noted.
That 12-month period ending Sept 30 also was the seventh-wettest and 45th-warmest water year (a time period for which precipitation totals are measured) among 147 years of Iowa observational records, he added.
For the previous 24 months, or the back-to-back water years of 2018 and 2019, Iowa’s precipitation was more than 20 inches above normal, making the last two years the third-wettest on record.
Temperatures for that same 24 month period have been near normal.
The water summary (iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate) is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the IIHR — Hydroscience & Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.
REYNOLDS ON GOP PANEL: Gov. Kim Reynolds has been named to serve on the Republican Governors Association’s executive committee for 2020.
Reynolds and six other GOP governors are joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was elected Wednesday as RGA chairman for one year, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who was elected vice chairman for 2020.
“With governor’s races in 11 states in 2020, we are focused on defending our incumbents and competing to flip governorships from blue to red,” Abbott said in a statement.
Reynolds won her first full elective term as governor in 2018 and won’t be up for reelection in Iowa until 2022.
