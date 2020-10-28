Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

“This is the fourth year of recertification elections, and the fourth year of sweeping victories,” Beranek said.

IOWA TRAPPING SEASON: State Department of Natural Resources officials say Iowa trappers can expect to find good numbers of furbearers available statewide when the season begins Nov. 7.

“Our coyote numbers remain strong with a stable to slightly decreasing population,” said Vince Evelsizer, DNR furbearer biologist.

Iowa’s red fox numbers didn’t show much movement in the annual survey, but Evelsizer said he has been getting a number of reports of increased local populations.

Also, he said, Iowa’s raccoon population is high, the river otter population has trended upward, and the state’s bobcat population continues to increase and expand, opening Boone and Webster counties this year to bobcat harvest.

While Iowa’s muskrat population varies by region, Evelsizer said their overall numbers are down this year following a trend that started in the early 1990s.

ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES “GHOSTING” WARNING: Officials in Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office are warning Iowans to protect the identities of their loved ones from “ghosting” criminals.