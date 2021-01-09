Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

“As our next president has made clear, the attorney general is the people’s lawyer, not the president’s. Judge Garland and his team will follow the facts and the law and serve and protect the American people with integrity.

“He is an ideal choice to restore the respect, credibility, and independence of the Department of Justice, as well as the re-establish the pride of its career public servants after their work had been denigrated by President Trump,” Miller said.

Also, Iowa’s attorney general said Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in the loss of life and the injuries to law enforcement officers and others, were “horrifying” and an “act of insurrection.” Miller said America’s democracy suffered “an enormous injury, and our nation needs healing.”

TWO PRISON INMATES DIE: Officials with the state Department of Corrections said Friday that two prison inmates have died.

William James Gibson, 70, was pronounced dead due to natural causes (not COVID-related) around 5 a.m. Friday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

Gibson had been serving a 30-year sentence for multiple convictions from Buchanan County as a habitual offender. He began serving his sentence on Dec. 20, 2019.