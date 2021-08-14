Capitol digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

Officials with the Iowa Department of Human Services have announced the distribution plan for Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer food assistance benefits for eligible Iowa children.

The federal program allows states to issue emergency food assistance benefits this summer to all children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-2021 school year.

This year’s benefit amount is $375 for each eligible child.

Most children will receive the payment in two deposits — one deposit for $187.50 between Aug. 13 and 20 and the other deposit of $187.50 between Sept. 11 and 20.

Children who are determined newly eligible will receive the full $375 between Sept. 11 and 20, according to the state agency.

The program includes school children who were eligible for free or reduced-price school meals but did not receive P-EBT benefits because they attended school in person and had access to a meal service at school.

It also includes children who are newly determined eligible for free or reduced-price meals this summer.